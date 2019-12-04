Christmas Delicacy: Here Are 2 Best Christmas Pie Recipes To Try This Year

Holiday parties, family get-togethers, and the occasional neighbourhood cookie exchange complete the holidays. If you would like to choose a traditional sweet that will feed a crowd, here's a recipe that is always preferred-

The best Christmas pie recipe:

CANDY CANE PIE

Ingredients

24 large marshmallows

1/2 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

6 drops peppermint extract

6 drops red food coloring

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon crushed peppermint candy, divided

1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

1 chocolate crumb crust (8 inches)

Instructions

Combine marshmallows and milk over low heat in a large casserole. Cook and stir until the mixture is smooth and the marshmallows are melted. Take off the heat.

Add cinnamon, salt, extract of peppermint and colouring to the milk. Stir constantly for 30 minutes. Remove 2 spoonfuls of crushed sweet and fold in whipped cream.

Sprinkle in the crust. Cover, refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight. Sprinkle with the remaining candy just before serving.

WALNUT CRANBERRY PIE

Ingredients

Pastry for double-crust pie (9 inches)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 cup water

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons butter

Instructions

Line a 9-in. pie plate with bottom crust; trim to 1 in. beyond the plate's edge. Set aside the remainder of the pastry until ready to fill.

Combine the cornstarch and water in a large saucepan until smooth. Stir in sugar, corn syrup, and lemon zest over moderate heat, bring to a boil. Add cranberries and raisins; cook and mix until the berries pop for 4-6 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter and walnuts. It's completely cool. Sprinkle in the crust.

Roll out the rest of the pastry; make a decorative crust or lattice. Seals or edges of the flute. Bake for 30-40 minutes at 425 ° or until bubbly filling and golden brown crust. Cool on the rack of a thread.

