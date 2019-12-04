Christmas Delicacy: Here Are 2 Best Christmas Pie Recipes To Try This Year

Holiday parties, family get-togethers, and the occasional neighbourhood cookie exchange complete the holidays. If you would like to choose a traditional sweet that will feed a crowd, here's a recipe that is always preferred-
The best Christmas pie recipe:
CANDY CANE PIE
Ingredients
- 24 large marshmallows
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 6 drops peppermint extract
- 6 drops red food coloring
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon crushed peppermint candy, divided
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped
- 1 chocolate crumb crust (8 inches)
Instructions
- Combine marshmallows and milk over low heat in a large casserole. Cook and stir until the mixture is smooth and the marshmallows are melted. Take off the heat.
- Add cinnamon, salt, extract of peppermint and colouring to the milk. Stir constantly for 30 minutes. Remove 2 spoonfuls of crushed sweet and fold in whipped cream.
- Sprinkle in the crust. Cover, refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight. Sprinkle with the remaining candy just before serving.
WALNUT CRANBERRY PIE
Ingredients
- Pastry for double-crust pie (9 inches)
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/4 cup water
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup light corn syrup
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
- 1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 2 tablespoons butter
Instructions
- Line a 9-in. pie plate with bottom crust; trim to 1 in. beyond the plate's edge. Set aside the remainder of the pastry until ready to fill.
- Combine the cornstarch and water in a large saucepan until smooth. Stir in sugar, corn syrup, and lemon zest over moderate heat, bring to a boil. Add cranberries and raisins; cook and mix until the berries pop for 4-6 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter and walnuts. It's completely cool. Sprinkle in the crust.
- Roll out the rest of the pastry; make a decorative crust or lattice. Seals or edges of the flute. Bake for 30-40 minutes at 425 ° or until bubbly filling and golden brown crust. Cool on the rack of a thread.
