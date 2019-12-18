Study Claims Avocados Keep Obesity In Check, Boosts Health

According to scientists, avocados are considered to be a tasty and relaxing fruit that can also help to postpone or avoid diabetes. For the first time, researchers, led by Professor Paul Spagnuolo, have shown how a compound found only in avocados can interact with cellular processes that normally lead to diabetes. In safety testing in humans, the group also observed that the drug was absorbed into the blood with no adverse reactions in the heart, liver or body. Previously, the research was published in the journal Molecular Nutrition and Food Research.

Roughly one in four individuals are overweight, a chronic condition that is a major cause of type 2 diabetes. In diabetic patients, insulin resistance indicates that their organs are unable to extract sugar from the blood adequately. These problems can occur when mitochondria, or the cells of the body's energy powerhouses, are unable to fully burn fatty acids. Normally, oxidation of fatty acids allows the body to burn fat. This cycle is hampered by obesity or diabetes, resulting in incomplete oxidation.

The researchers have found that avocatin B (AvoB), a fat molecule found only in avocados, counters incomplete oxidation in skeletal muscle and the pancreas to reduce insulin resistance. In their study, the team fed mice high-fat diets for eight weeks to induce obesity and insulin resistance. For the next five weeks, they added AvoB to the high-fat diets of half of the mice. The treated mice weighed significantly less than those in the control group, showing slower weight gain.

More importantly, the treated mice showed greater insulin sensitivity, meaning that their bodies were able to absorb and burn blood glucose and improve their response to insulin. In a clinical study, AvoB given as a dietary supplement to participants eating a typical western diet was absorbed safely into their blood without affecting the kidney, liver or skeletal muscle. Having proven their protection in humans, they intend to perform clinical trials to assess the efficacy of AvoB in treating people with metabolic disorders

Disclaimer: The effect of these instructions given above varies from person to person. It is always recommended to test with a doctor and then try it.

