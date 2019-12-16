Know A Few Healthy Snacks That Can Ease Your Life During Office Hours And Busy Lifestyle

A busy lifestyle often restricts an individual to eat clean and healthy food. The junk food that is readily available or the packed snacks are the most preferred options when you are in a hurry. It is known to be very difficult to maintain a healthy diet schedule with hectic meeting line-ups and assigned tasks. Therefore, it is often advised to eat healthy snacks during office hours. Here are some suitable snack options for busy professionals.

Eggs

Eggs are a huge source of protein and one of the most-preferred breakfast options. There are many recipes that can be created with eggs. It is one of the most versatile food options that can be paired with several other food items to create delicious delicacies. Eggs can be eaten for any meal for the day, like half fried eggs for breakfast or egg biryani for dinner.

Potatoes

Potatoes can be used in various forms to create some of the quickest and easy snacks for the office. You can make wedges, baked mash potato or hash browns. Potatoes can also be cooked in the night and used the next day that makes it an ideal option for a healthy snack for office.

Also Read| Travel-friendly winter snacks that will satiate hunger pangs on your way

Boxed soup

Boxed soup and ready-to-make soup sachets are a good option for a healthy snack during office hours. All you need to do is just mix hot water and the delicious healthy snack is ready to serve. There are many different options in soups to satisfy your taste buds for those hectic days when you miss lunch or crave something delicious.

Also Read| Patra recipe: Learn how to make this scrumptious Gujarati snack

Milk alternatives

Stock up on a couple of unsweetened milk alternatives that come boxed or canned. Unsweetened almond milk and coconut milk are great to enjoy with granola or in your smoothies and coffee.

Also Read| Paneer Pakora recipe sprinkled with love for chai time snacks

Salsa

Salsa is basically mixing a whole lot of veggies garnished with a good dressing. Salsa can be eaten on its own or can be paired with nachos or tortilla chips. This can also be an ideal side starter for your dinner. It can also be used on an omelette for better taste. Salsa is a varied food item and it is easy to pair with different seasonings and food items.

Also Read| Bread Pizza Recipe: Quick and easy way to make delicious snack at home