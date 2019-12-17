The Debate
Healthy Recipe Of Beetroot Halwa - A Perfect Dish To Satisfy Your Hunger

Food

Healthy Recipe of yummy delicious Beetroot halwa. Follow these three steps for this Indian dessert. This halwa will make you feel delighted completely.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Healty recipe

Halwa comes in many varieties and people eat them on several occasions. These tasty desserts can be served hot or after chilling it in a fridge. Beetroot Halwa is amongst the tastiest halwa dishes similar to Gajar ka halwa. However, very few people have tried it. Here is an easy recipe of Beetroot Halwa that a person can easily try at home.

Ingredients for preparing Beetroot Halwa

  • Three cups of grated beetroots
  • Three cups of full-fat whole milk
  • Six tablespoons of regular sugar or organic unrefined cane sugar - adjust as required
  • Three tablespoons of ghee
  • Five to six crushed and powdered green cardamom 
  • 15 to 20 whole cashews
  • One tablespoon of golden raisins (optional)

Instructions: How to make Beetroot halwa

Step One

Start with rinsing, peeling and grating the beetroots. Take a Kadai or a deep thick-bottomed pan combine milk and grated beetroot. Put the mixture in a low to medium flame and bring the whole mixture to a boil and then simmer. Keep stirring at several intervals until the mixture boils and simmers.

Step Two

The grated beetroots will cook in the milk and the milk will start to reduce and evaporate. When the milk vaporizes and is reduced to at least more than half of it, add ghee and sugar to the halwa mixture. Stir the mixture well, continue to simmer and cook on a low flame.

Step Three

Stirring is important as it will mix the beetroot well making the halwa more delicious. In the end, add more cashew nuts, cardamom powder and raisins. Now, simmer till all the milk in the mixture is evaporated. Switch off the burner. The much-awaited Beetroot halwa is ready to serve.

Published:
