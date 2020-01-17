Badam Kheer Recipe: Make Almond Kheer With These Simple Steps

Kheer is a milk pudding that is usually made as a dessert or during special traditional events in Indian households. There are many versions of kheer that can be prepared using a few steps. Take a look at the recipe for one of the well-known kheer version known as badam kheer. It can be perfectly enjoyed for a winter evening when served warm.

Badam Kheer Ingredients

Badam Kheer constitutes of thick creamy milk pudding made up of minimal ingredients. It consists of milk, almonds, sugar and cardamom. Herer's what you need - blanched Almonds, 1/2 litre milk for a serving of 2, sugar according to the need although 1/2 Cup sugar is sufficient, crushed green cardamoms, and 1tsp saffron.

Badam Kheer recipe

Start with shredding the 1/4th of the almonds into thin strips.

Grind the rest of the almonds into a paste using milk. For grinding - Add the almonds, along with little milk, add few tbsp of sugar, and the seeds from the cardamoms. Grind the mix till it gets a smooth consistency.

Now for the kheer take 2.5 cups milk in the pan, along with sugar. Preferably take a deeper pan so that the milk doesn't overflow while boiling.

With a low flame, heat the milk till it boils. Stir at intervals so that it doesn't burn from the bottom.

Add saffron strands at this point and stir so that the strands start relieving a beautiful orange colour to the kheer.

Add the almond paste that you would have ground earlier and then mix it well into the milk.

Simmer it again and let it cook for about few minutes.

Let the badam kheer cool down a bit before serving.

Serve the badam kheer hot or warm while garnishing it with some sliced almonds on top along with few strands of saffron while serving.

