Paneer Kheer Recipe: Here's How To Make This Unique Dish At Home With These Simple Steps

It is for sure that almost every Indian has tried rice kheer, ras malai, etc. Here is something different that you can try. Paneer lovers and a sweet tooth will totally agree with this recipe. Have a look at the Paneer kheer recipe.

Paneer kheer recipe: Ingredients and steps

Ingredients

3 cups full fat whole milk or 750 ml

½ cup crumbled chenna or grated paneer Or 50 grams of chenna or paneer (cottage cheese)

5 to 6 tablespoon sugar or as required

3 to 4 green cardamoms - powdered in a mortar-pestle

12 to 15 unsalted almonds - chopped or sliced

12 to 15 unsalted pistachios - chopped or sliced

12 to 15 unsalted cashews - chopped or sliced

5 to 6 strands of saffron - optional

1 to 1.5 teaspoon rose water Or one drop of rose essence (optional)

Directions:

Take milk in a wide-bottomed dish or sauce container and keep it on the stovetop on a low to medium fire.

While the milk reaches boiling point, disintegrate the paneer and keep aside.

Pound the cardamoms in a mortar pestle to a fine powder. Slash the dry fruits and keep aside.

At the point when the milk reaches boiling point, bring down the fire and stew the milk till it thickens a piece for around 5 to 6 minutes. Continue blending the milk at interims when it is stewing. At that point, add sugar and keep on cooking further for 5 minutes.

Mix and afterwards include slashed dry organic products (almonds, pistachios, cashews), cardamom powder and saffron. Stew for 1 or 2 minutes.

Include disintegrated paneer. You can likewise grind the paneer and include it. If utilizing crisp chenna, disintegrate it. On the off chance that the paneer seems dry, at that point simply drench it with warm water and afterwards disintegrate or grind.

Stew for 2 minutes on a low fire till the disintegrated paneer gets cooked. At this point, include rose water and mix.

Serve paneer kheer hot, warm or chilled. The kheer can be had plain and they likewise taste great with pooris. While serving, you can decorate the paneer kheer with hardly any saffron strands or hacked dry organic products or rose petals

