Banana Cake: Here's How You Can Make This Yummy Dessert

Food

Banana cake recipe is easy and can make for a perfect tea-time snack. Here's a recipe of an eggless banana cake that you can easily try at home.

Banana Cake recipe

Banana Cakes make for a perfect dessert when a little frosting is added to it. Banana cakes can even be eaten as a tea time snack.

It is believed that cakes do not turn out to be fluffy if eggs are not added to the batter, this, however, can be alternated with any other ingredient and your cakes can still turn out to be perfect! Here's an easy recipe of an eggless banana cake you must try once!

Easy recipe of an eggless banana cake

Ingredients: 

  • 1 ripe banana
  • 3/4th cup sugar
  • 1/4th cup yoghurt
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 cups of wheat flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4th tsp baking soda
  • 1/4th tsp cinnamon powder
  • Half cup chocolate chips
  • Salt to taste

How to prepare the batter?

  1. In a bowl add one banana, cut it into small pieces and mash.
  2. Add sugar and beat it till it turns into a smooth puree
  3. Add yoghurt and olive oil
  4. Beat everything again
  5. Take a strainer and add wheat flour in the batter
  6. Add baking powder
  7. Add cinnamon powder
  8. Salt to taste
  9. Sieve the mixture into the batter
  10. Mix the batter delicately into a smooth batter
  11. Don't mix the batter too hard
  12. Transfer the cake batter into a cake tray and tap it twice 
  13. Add chocolate chips in the cake batter
  14. Preheat the oven and put the cake for baking @180˚c for 60 min
  15. After the cake has cooled down, prick a toothpick and check if the cake has completely baked.

For the frosting

Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup cream cheese
  • 4 cups castor sugar
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp salt

How to prepare the frosting?

  1. In a bowl, heat some butter and let it boil
  2. After the butter starts turning brown turn off the flame
  3. In a heatproof bowl, add the butter and then add cream cheese
  4. Beat the two ingredients at high speed
  5. add castor sugar, vanilla extract and salt
  6. Spread the frosting evenly on the cake and serve.

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA