Things To Do In Meenambakkam: Best Cake And Pastry Shops To Explore

Meenambakkam in Chennai lies in the Southern part of the state of Tamil Nadu. Chennai as a city is famous for its rugged terrains, evergreen thickets and lip-smacking local cuisine. It can be a great destination for a holiday and to enjoy some quality time with your family and friends. Meenambakkam offers a plethora of bakeries and cake shops. The bakeries in Meenambakkam serve delicious cakes and numerous dessert options to their customers, to grace their special occasions. Amongst countless bakeries in Meenambakkam, take a look at some well-known cake shops serving mouth-watering cakes and pastries.

Best five bakeries and cake shops in Meenambakkam

Polka Pastry

Located in North Parade Road, polka pastry is a famous pastry shop. From ambience to the variety of cakes, pastries and dessert options, this place offers them all. Polka pastry is an ideal destination for all your sweet cravings, serving a lumpsum variety of cakes. The availability of a sitting area at this popular dessert joint helps you to gorge on different pastry flavours as well.

The Cake World

The Cake World offers a massive variety of cakes to its customers. From strawberry, chocolate, to nutella cakes, the list of flavours is never-ending. As the name suggests, The Cake Shop is a world of cakes, you can either pick up a ready-made cake or you can get customised cakes as well, depending on your requirement.

Bakeville

When it comes to bakeries in Meenambakkam, there is no way we do not include Bakeville into this list. Bakeville is an exceptionally popular cake shop in Chennai. They also serve bread and pastries to their customers. The best thing about Bakeville is that the amount of sweetness they put in their cakes is said to be apt.

Cakes and Bakes

The list of things to do in Meenambakkam and the number of bakeries can never end. But one bakery from where you must try pastries and cakes is Cakes and Bake. Located at Nungambakkam high road, it is open till 9:30 pm. Try the chocolate cake from Cakes and Bakes on your next birthday or anniversaries, and you won't be disappointed.

Dona Cakes World

This place is known for its cold desserts. It serves several sweet food items like pastries, brownies, and cakes. All these sweet food dishes will be a treat to your taste buds. The cheesecakes here are exceptionally good and are a must-try. Dona Cakes World also specialises in customised cakes like three-tier cakes, photo cakes etc.