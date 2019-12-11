Dates Benefits: From Cholesterol To Improving Skin, Here Is How It Is Good For You

Since the time it was discovered, dates are known to have healing powers. Apart from having a deliciously sweet taste, they are one of the richest sources of healthy fibre, minerals and vitamins, due to which you should consider incorporating them into your daily diet. Here is how adding dates to your diet can improve your overall health.

Lowers cholesterol

Including dates in smaller quantities in your daily diet can help you keep a check on cholesterol level. Dates have no cholesterol and contain very little fat. Eating dates regularly can also prevent strokes, atherosclerosis, high blood pressure.

Protein and vitamins rich

Dates are a strong source for proteins which helps to stay fit. They keep our muscles strong. According to the study, dates contain vitamins such as B1, B2, B3 and B5, as well as A1 and C. Incorporating a few dates every day will bring a noticeable change in your energy levels.

Good for bone health

Dates work efficiently for bone health too. Dates are rich in selenium, manganese, copper and magnesium, which are essential to keeping our bones healthy. It also prevents conditions such as osteoporosis.

Good for digestion

If you soak a few dates in water and chew on them daily, your digestive system will work well. The insoluble and soluble fibre found in dates helps to clean out the gastrointestinal system. Some other benefits relating to fibre and colon health are reduced risks of colitis, colon cancer, and haemorrhoids.

Improves skin

Dates, commonly known as Khajur contain vitamins C and D which works on the skin elasticity. It also has some anti-ageing benefits, which prevent the accumulation of melanin in the body. If you are suffering from skin problems, incorporating dates into your daily diet might help you in the long run.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.