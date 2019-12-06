Elephant Foot Yam: Health Benefits Of Eating This Fibre-rich Vegetable

Elephant foot yam, commonly known as Suran, is a tuber crop that is also raised as a cash crop. It is scientifically known as Amorphophallus paeoniifolius and belongs to the family Araceae. It grows mostly around monsoon season. This vegetable is rich in fibre and is grown largely in Indian states of West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka. Here, we bring you some health benefits of including this vegetable in your diet.

Health benefits of Elephant foot yam or Suran

It can be used as a natural remedy to cure your bowel movement and also treat constipation, cramps, and intestinal burn.

Popularly termed as a slimming food, is a low-fat food which lowers the cholesterol level and helps in weight loss. It also helps clear vein as well as arterial blockage.

Highly rich in magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, and potassium, elephant foot yam sharpens your memory and concentration power.

According to a medical survey, it has been determined that yam contains ‘diosgenin’, which helps to fight carcinogens.

Elephant’s foot yam also includes carbohydrates and protein equivalent and hence provides you with immediate energy. Regular intake of this vegetable keeps you fit and healthy.

It also lowers the insulin level which keeps the blood sugar level balanced.

Elephant foot yam controls the secretion of estrogen and makes you healthy with a fit hormonal balance.

It is a good anti-inflammatory agent that helps treat your joint pain and arthritis pain

According to doctors, it is also a good detoxifier that is helpful in cleansing your body system, protecting your internal organs and keeping them clean. It flushes out toxins from your body and keeps your liver, intestines, and stomach healthy.

Since it is used in Ayurvedic medicines, it can also cure piles and hemorrhages.

Elephant foot yam is rich in vitamin C and benefits your skin by reducing premature ageing and make your skin look blemish-free and young.

DISCLAIMER: The benefits of eating elephant food yam may vary from person to person. If you are allergic to any natural ingredient, consulting a doctor is advised before using them. This article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

