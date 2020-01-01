Weight Loss Diet Plan To Get Rid Of Obesity And Have A Healthy Lifestyle

A balanced diet is important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle which should include a significant amount of macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients include carbohydrates, protein and fat while micronutrients consist of vitamins and minerals. Some people also consume multivitamins to get micronutrients from the tablets. Apart from this, you might also face various health problems if you are suffering from obesity. So if you want to lose your weight then you might need to follow a strict weight loss diet. Let us take a look at what a strict weight loss diet includes.

ALSO READ | A Soup-only Diet Can Jump-start Your Weight Loss — If You Do It Right; See Benefits

Weight loss diet for overweight people

Every weight loss diet varies depending upon gender, for example, male dietary requirements are different from that of a female. Apart from this, there are also various meal preferences which play a major role in your diet. Whether you are vegetarian or non-vegetarian or vegan, your diet might change according to your personal preferences. However, we have put together an everyday diet plan for obese which can be followed by vegetarian, non-vegetarian and vegan people.

ALSO READ | Basil Seeds Aids To Weight Loss And Fight Against Deadly Diseases As Well ! Did You Know?

FAT LOSS MEAL PLAN

MEAL 1

(7-8 am) 2 Slice Wheat/Brown Bread

1 tsp Peanut Butter (veg) or 3 Egg Omelet or Boiled (1 whole + 2 white) (non-veg) or Almonds (vegan)

1 cup Low Fat Milk (or Slim)

1 Multivitamin

MEAL 2

(10-11 am) 1 Banana 1cup Roasted chickpeas

1 cup Tea

MEAL 3

(1-2 pm) 1 Roti

1 cup any Sabji/Dal

Salad (tomato/cucumber/carrot – if available)

MEAL 4

( 4-5 pm) Any Piece of Fruit

3 Fibre Biscuit

1 cup Tea/Milk or 3-5 Boiled Eggs

1 glass fresh orange/apple juice

MEAL 5

(8-9 pm) 1 Roti 1 cup any Sabji/Dal

Salad (tomato/cucumber/carrot – if available)

MEAL 6

BEFORE BED (11 pm) 1 cup milk with 12 Almonds

ALSO READ | Weight Loss Tips: Here's How Adding Turmeric To Your Diet Can Help You To Become Fit

ALSO READ | Cashew Benefits Range From Improving Your Bone Health To Aiding Weight Loss | Read

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.