Weight Loss Tips: Here's How Adding Turmeric To Your Diet Can Help You To Become Fit

Turmeric is a compulsory spice in almost every North Indian kitchen and a staple in every Indian household. It is used since ancient times for its colour, taste, and the medical properties it has. The primary antioxidant present in turmeric is curcumin. Turmeric is said to be helpful for stomach issues, metabolic disorders, obesity, and many more problem. Even-though having turmeric in huge quantities is not a way to lose weight, but turmeric is said to reduce the inflammation associated with obesity.

Turmeric for weight loss

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. Obesity leads to inflammation that increases the risk of developing chronic diseases like diabetes and heart diseases. Curcumin, that is an anti-oxidant, suppresses the inflammatory messaging in fat, pancreatic and muscle cells. This is said to help reduce high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and other metabolic conditions. In fact, a 2009 study conducted on mice at Tufts University found that curcumin can actually suppress fat tissue growth.

Though turmeric suppresses the fat tissue growth and helps to reduce inflammation, it is not any weight loss miracle. Along with the consumption of turmeric, one should make sure you create a calorie deficit if you want to lose weight. The combination of the right diet and exercise is what will help you lose weight in a healthy manner.

How to include turmeric in the diet?

Add turmeric to your vegetables, milk, smoothies and salads. Turmeric has no side effects unless one is allergic to it, which is very rare. Be careful, turmeric if taken in high doses and for a long time, can upset your stomach and cause ulcers. Diabetic people should especially take care as it can cause low blood sugar when taken with diabetes medication.

DISCLAIMER | When taken as a supplement, turmeric can interfere with certain medications. Do not forget to consult your doctor before its consumption.