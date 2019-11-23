Things To Do In Bengaluru: Explore The City Of Gardens And Make The Most Of Weekend Vibes

Bengaluru, the city of gardens, comes under some top listed tourist places in India because it holds an amazing beauty. Bengaluru offers a platter full of adventures and memorable experiences. Being home to one of the greatest urban travel destinations, Bengaluru is an ever-changing city with a unique culture, unmatched attractions, and a world-renowned gastronomy scene. The city offers an array of things to do that will satisfy all your cravings, may it be food or life goals. Even the most enthusiastic local crowd keep discovering the best things to do in Bengaluru. Know some fun things to do in Bengaluru for this weekend.

Experience the magic of wine

Vineyard is a place that can be visited anytime. There are splendid vineyards on the outskirts of Bengaluru which are easily accessible by road. The wine tour in these places starts with a visit to these vineyards. When you visit here, you will learn som exciting unknown facts about grapes cultivation and making of wine. The setting of the place reflects the ambience of the age-old wine-making techniques with the presence of oak barrels in the barrel room. You will get to taste different varieties of wine along with some local flavours. If great wine is accompanied by great food options, that will just add the cherry on the cake.

The cowboy experience

Horse riding needs to be on top of your bucket list while exploring Bengaluru if you are an adventurous person. It is a great experience for both, first-timers and who are well equipped with the skill. Here, you will learn basic horse handling, riding and untacking. You can just come by and ride for some time, just for fun or for a day and learn some riding techniques. Ride through diverse terrain in untouched nature and take home some remarkable memories.

Get in the heart of the caves

Experiencing the cave is another thing you need to prioritize while spending your weekend in Bengaluru. If not the actual cave, you can get the same rich feel in themed getaways. Guhantara is a cave themed getaway resort in Bengaluru which is reportedly nested 30 feet below the ground level. It is said that the entry to the tunnel is through a 500-meter tunnel. You can indulge in the luxury combined with the Spartan splendour.

