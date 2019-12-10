Best Continental Food In Mumbai Can Be Found In These Quirky Restaurants | Find Out

Continental food consists of the delicacies consumed in the European continent. The foods belonging to Spanish, French and Italian mainly form most of the Continental food. Mumbai, being a metropolitan city and the business capital of India, offers one of the best Continental foods in the country. For the people who love Continental delicacies, here is a list of the best restaurants where they can find the best Continental food in the town.

Bake House Cafe

Bake House Cafe is known for its fresh and delicious Continental food. It is located in Kala Ghoda Fort and its interior is warm and eye-pleasing. Even after being luxurious, the cafe offers affordable dining options, and its speciality is its Wafer Thin Pizza. This quirky cafe also provides gluten-free options. Although no alcohol is served. A person can visit this cafe daily from 8:00 am till 12:00 am and it only costs ₹950 for a single person.

Olive Bar & Kitchen

This incredible dining place is amongst the most loved restaurants for Continental food in Mumbai. Olive Bar & Kitchen won the 'Times Food and Nightlife Award' from Times Food Guide Awards. For people who enjoy weekends by going out with family and friends, it is a perfect place to be. One may also find celebs dining at this classic Continental dining place. Open from Monday to Sunday, it is the best place to visit during the night after 8:00 pm and it is opened till 1:00 pm on weekdays and till 3:30 pm on weekends. The restaurant only costs ₹3500 for two people.

Millennials Eatery And Bar

Millennials Eatery And Bar is the best place to go and enjoy to the fullest. The place has a vintage theme all around its ambience. For the people who love Bollywood and Hindi songs, this unique restaurant holds a Filmy Bollywood Night every Friday from 8:00 pm onwards, though one must need to make reservations or they might not find a place. To have one of the tastiest Continental food options of the City of Dreams, this place with a cosy atmosphere will never let a foodie down. The place is known for its Turkish Eggs, Baked Beans on Toast, and Bacon Shots in Continental cuisine. Located in Apollo Street, the place is open daily from Monday to Sunday between 11:00 am till 1:30 am. It only costs approximately ₹1500 for a single person.

