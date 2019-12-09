Lonavala: Café 24, Chandralok And Other Restaurants That Provide Mouth-watering Food

The beautiful hill-station of Lonavala is located on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The tourist spot receives a huge footfall from tourists every year. The place is also home to the Indian Navy's Premier Technical Navy Institute. It is known for its production of hard candy chikki that is highly popular. Lonavala is known to have some exciting places to eat and enjoy a delicious meal. Here is a list of some of the finest restaurants in Lonavala.

Also read | Two Vegetables For One: Onions Too Pricy, Goa Restaurants Take Desperate Measures

Best places to eat in Lonavala

Also read | Thai Restaurants In Mumbai That Every Food Lover Must Visit At Least Once

The Kinara Village Dhaba

The restaurant is popular for its great taste and friendly environment. It is one of the oldest places to eat on the highway. It is known to provide a comfortable ambience with outdoor seating. It is located near Toll Plaza at the old Mumbai to Pune highway. Butter Chicken and Jalebi Rabri are its major specialities.

Chandralok

Chandralok is often said to serve one of the finest desserts at the hill-station. It is located near the post office at Lonavala and is five minutes away from the Lonavala train station. Khichdi and Kheer are its major specialities that will never make you forget the delicious taste.

'Good Newwz' new song 'Maana Dil' is a soothing, feel-good romantic track; watch video

Café 24

The impressive ambience might make you fall for it. The best thing about this café is that it is available for all 24 hours. They have a huge variety of cuisines that can fill your stomach. Café 24 also provides mind-blowing beverages as per the food reviewers. It is located at Kunegaon, Lonavala. Biryani and Pasta are its major specialities.

Parsi Dhaba

Parsi Dhaba is located inside Della Adventure and Resorts. The place is considered as a true blend of perfection and is said to serve the best from the Parsi cuisine. It is located at Kunegaon, Lonavala. Dal Makhani and Chicken Dhansak are its major specialities.

The Tree House Café

The Tree House Café is one of the finest places to hang out with your siblings and friends. It is located at Bajrang Baug Gardens on the Old Mumbai-Pune highway. The rates are quite pocket-friendly and might go hand-in-hand with your budget. Caesar Salad and Roast Chicken are its major specialities.

Also read | Zomato Asks Twitter What's The Most Creative Restaurant Name, Netizens Answer