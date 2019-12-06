Thai Restaurants In Mumbai That Every Food Lover Must Visit At Least Once

Thai food is loved across the world for its rich taste and flavour. Authentic Thai is simply delicious and is a must-try for every food lover. Here are five places in Mumbai that will offer you the best Thai food in the city.

Best Thai food places in Mumbai

1. Joss

Joss is one of the most famous dining places around the area. It is mostly famous for sushi, but there are a few Thai items on the menu that are not very famous but are a must-try. A dish they serve, called the pad Thai, is one of the best dishes served here. It is full of veggies and nuts. It is, however, a little expensive. Joss is situated in Santacruz West.

2. Nara Thai

Nara Thai is a branch of a popular Bangkok restaurant. You will find dishes that are actually served in Thailand. They have also given it a desi touch by adding more vegetarian options. Their Crepe Cake is loved by visitors. The Crab Curry served here must not be missed. The place is situated in Bandra Kurla Complex.

3. Thai Pavilion

Thai Pavilion is one of the few restaurants in Mumbai that offers the best Thai food in the city. The Tom Yum soup served here is one of its best-sellers. It is a little expensive and the portion provided is slightly less. However, according to most critics, the food here is totally worth it. The sticky rice and green Thai curry served here are simply delicious. You will also be suggested what to choose by the waiter, who offers good service. This restaurant is situated at Cuff Parade in Mumbai.

4. Tamnak Thai

Tamnak Thai is one of the new places open for Thai food. It provides the customer with a variety of Thai food options to choose from. There are a number of Thai curries you can try at this restaurant. The most recommended dish here is the green curry. The place is also not as expensive as the other Thai food outlets. The restaurant is placed in Dadar, Mumbai.

5. By the Mekong

By the Mekong is one of the classiest places in Mumbai that serves authentic Thai food. The ambience here is classy, elegant and will make you visit frequently. It also provides 5-star service to its customers. The restaurant is quite expensive, so be prepared for it. The restaurant is situated at the St. Regis hotel in Lower Parel.

