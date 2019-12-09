Best Goan Food In Mumbai That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Cuisine

Goan food is loved for the variety of meat and fish options it is characterised by. Authentic Goan food has a special flavour and aroma that is often lacking in the Goan food served at most restaurants in Mumbai. Here are five places in the city that serve the best Goan food.

Best Goan food in Mumbai

1. New Martin Hotel

New Martin Hotel is one of the few places that sells authentic Goan food. Most of the food served here tastes as if it has just come out of a Goan kitchen. The place does not look very fancy but serves great food. The place is also pretty pocket-friendly. The menu will provide you with a range of fish options. The Pork Vindaloo and Goan Sausages are a must-try here. It is placed in at Strand Road in Colaba.

2. Café Miranda

The café has a number of Goan food options available. The place also has good décor. The meat options here must be explored. The menu of the food served here is full of a variety of meat options. The best thing to have here is bacon-covered shrimp. The café is not expensive either. It can be found in Mira Road, Mumbai.

3. O Pedro

O Pedro offers the most creative and authentic Goan food options. The place has beautiful décor, which will make you feel like you are in Goa. The menu has a variety of options that you must try. The best things served here include grilled corn and bacon pulao. The food served here is made using traditional Goan cooking methods. The place is situated in Bandra East and is one of the must-visit options.

4. Gomantak

Gomantak offers great options when it comes to Goan food. The menu here is loaded with seafood dishes. The place is pretty cheap but the décor is not very basic. It is also usually crowded. The must-try dishes served here include the squid masala thali and the mutton kheema thali. Gomantak is placed at Kelkar Road in Dadar West.

5. Goa Portuguesa

The attraction of Goa Portuguesa is the way it is decorated. The restaurant has bright coloured walls that will remind you of a cosy Goan bar. The place has a variety of meat options but the highlight is its vegetarian and vegan menu. This is not a common thing in Goan restaurants. The chicken xacuti and the caldo verde soup must be tried here. The restaurant is placed at TH Kataria Road in Mahim.

