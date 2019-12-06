Food Joints In The City Of Agra To Relish Mouth-watering Dishes

The rich flavour of Agra lies in its food. The famous city lies in the state of Uttar-Pradesh. Agra offers some of the most delicious food items and restaurants that attract a lot of customers. Here is a list of some of the best places to eat in Agra.

Also read | French Restaurants To Visit For A Great View And A Splendid Experience Of The Cuisine

Best places to eat in Agra

Also read | 3 Coolest Restaurants In New Delhi That Serve The Best Paneer Starters

Pinch of Spice

Pinch of Spice serves the richest tandoori items and curries in the city. Murg boti masala and chicken tikka are its major specialties. All the food items are authentic and well prepared. One can get great fine dining experience in this restaurant and even enjoy the magnificent view of the Taj. It is located on the Tajganj Road, Agra.

Esphahan

Esphahan is one of the finest restaurants that is located inside the beautiful Oberoi Amarvilas Hotel. The restaurant has earned its reputation by serving the best to its customers. The atmosphere and environment are very pleasing and the restaurant is said to worth every single penny. It is located on Fatehabad road.

Also read | Dal Makhani: Top 4 Restaurants That Serve This Delicious Dish In New Delhi

Dasa Prakash

Dasa Prakash is famous in Agra for its specialisation in South Indian vegetarian cuisine. The place is very hygienic and is said to value for money. Its superb textures and quality preparation has earned a good word of mouth. Dasa Prakash is located at Shamshabad Road, Tajganj, Agra. Rava Masala Dosa and Dahi vada are its major specialties.

Shankar Ji

Shankar Ji will offer you the best of local dishes. One should visit this place without any second thoughts. The local dhaba will impress you with its rich spices. It is located at Kaserat Bazar, Tajganj, Agra Cantt. The prices are very pocket-friendly and the food is quite decent.

Lakshmi Vilas

Lakshmi Vilas is known as the perfect place to dine with your family and friends. It offers delicious south-Indian cuisine at a very reasonable price. The interiors are quite simple and attractive. Their major specialty is their famous thali that satisfies the taste of the customers. The staff is very co-operating and friendly.

Also read | Restaurants In Mussoorie To Dine Out At 'The Queen Of Hills'