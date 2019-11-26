Mocktails: Best Home Made Recipes For The Refreshing Beverages

It is quite exciting to keep trying your hand on new recipes at home while wearing the chef’s hat. Mocktails are known to be fresh and refreshing beverages that re-generate a spirit inside you. They often give a pleasant experience to your taste buds. Making them inside your own house rather than going to a bar is a smart way to have a good time. Here is a list of some of the easy homemade Mocktail recipes.

Best homemade Mocktail recipes

Virgin Mary

This non-alcoholic drink consists of tomato juice that gives you a unique taste. All you need to do is squeeze some lemons in a glass and add salt and pepper. Pour tomato juice along with Basil leaves. You can add ice into it for serving it chilled. Shake the ingredients thoroughly and your drink is ready to serve.

Ginger Limeade

The Ginger Limeade is a perfect choice for keeping yourself warm. All you need is some ginger inside the glass. Cut it very carefully into small pieces without hurting yourself. Crush the ginger and make a paste out of it. Add some lime along with ice and then shake it well in a shaker. Pour it in a glass and drink it with complete satisfaction.

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple is a famous mocktail in the west and it has earned popularity across the country as well. It tastes semi-sweet and will make its place in your heart. You have to pour grenadine in a glass and add ginger ale in it. You can even add lemon for a better taste. Stir it well with complete perfection and enjoy your drink.

Lime Rickey

Lime Rickey is a popular preference by many mocktail lovers in the summer. Cut some limes and squeeze them into a glass. Pour sugar syrup and orange bitters in it. Add some soda water and lime. Take a tall glass and add some ice into it. Shake the ingredients well in a shaker and pour it in the tall glass for a refreshing taste. Sit back and enjoy the delicious taste.

