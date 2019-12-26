Doughnut Recipe To Prepare This Scrumptious Delicacy Effortlessly At Home

The famous Chandler Bing quote for Doughnuts, 'Round food for every mood’, rings true for everyone. Filled with melted chocolate or sprinkled with chips, a doughnut can be savoured in many different ways. This creative sweet is prepared with various flavours for a delectable taste. Here, we have penned down its quick and easy recipe for you to prepare it at home-

Ingredients

2 envelops of active dry yeast

2 medium-sized eggs

A one-by-fourth cup of warm water

One and a half cup of lukewarm milk

Half a cup of white sugar

One teaspoon of salt

A one-by-third cup of shortening

5 cups of all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil

One by the third cup of butter

Two cups of confectioners’ sugar

One and a half teaspoon of vanilla essence

Method of preparation

Add active yeast into warm water and let it stand for a few minutes until foamy. Pick up a large bowl and add yeast mixture, milk, sugar, salt, eggs, shortening and two cups of flour. Mix them. Beat the remaining flour until it stops sticking to the sides. Knead for five minutes until elastic. Place the dough into a bowl after greasing it and cover with a damp cloth. Set it in a warm place. Sprinkle flour and turn the dough over it. Roll it out gently until it is thick by half an inch. Cut it with a doughnut cutter and let it sit for a while. Melt unsalted butter in a pan over medium heat. Pour confectioners’ sugar and vanilla essence. Remove from stove and pour in hot water until the icing gets thinner. Set it aside. Heat oil in a deep pan. Put doughnuts one by one in hot oil. Turn them over when they turn golden-brown. Remove from pan and let them drain excess oil on paper or wire rack. Dip doughnuts into the glaze while they are still hot. Let them drain the excess glaze. It is ready to serve

