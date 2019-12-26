The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Doughnut Recipe To Prepare This Scrumptious Delicacy Effortlessly At Home

Food

Doughnut recipe for people who have major sweet-tooth. This dessert is easy to prepare using minimal ingredients and is the best dish for every occasion.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
donut recipe

The famous Chandler Bing quote for Doughnuts, 'Round food for every mood’, rings true for everyone. Filled with melted chocolate or sprinkled with chips, a doughnut can be savoured in many different ways. This creative sweet is prepared with various flavours for a delectable taste. Here, we have penned down its quick and easy recipe for you to prepare it at home-

Also read: Here's An Easy Recipe To Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients 

  • 2 envelops of active dry yeast 
  • 2 medium-sized eggs
  • A one-by-fourth cup of warm water
  • One and a half cup of lukewarm milk
  • Half a cup of white sugar
  • One teaspoon of salt 
  • A one-by-third cup of shortening 
  • 5 cups of all-purpose flour 
  • Vegetable oil 
  • One by the third cup of butter 
  • Two cups of confectioners’ sugar
  • One and a half teaspoon of vanilla essence

Also read: Paneer Pakora Recipe Sprinkled With Love For Chai Time Snack

Method of preparation 

  1. Add active yeast into warm water and let it stand for a few minutes until foamy.
  2. Pick up a large bowl and add yeast mixture, milk, sugar, salt, eggs, shortening and two cups of flour. Mix them. Beat the remaining flour until it stops sticking to the sides. Knead for five minutes until elastic. Place the dough into a bowl after greasing it and cover with a damp cloth. Set it in a warm place. 
  3. Sprinkle flour and turn the dough over it. Roll it out gently until it is thick by half an inch. Cut it with a doughnut cutter and let it sit for a while. 
  4. Melt unsalted butter in a pan over medium heat. Pour confectioners’ sugar and vanilla essence. Remove from stove and pour in hot water until the icing gets thinner. Set it aside. 
  5. Heat oil in a deep pan. Put doughnuts one by one in hot oil. Turn them over when they turn golden-brown. Remove from pan and let them drain excess oil on paper or wire rack. Dip doughnuts into the glaze while they are still hot. Let them drain the excess glaze. 
  6. It is ready to serve

Also read: Thalipeeth Recipe: Twist This Maharastrian Snack By Adding Healthy Cauliflower To It

Also read: Chakuli Pitha Recipe: Odia Rice-based Fried Cake That You Can Make At Home

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UNION MIN POSTS OLD CONG NPR VIDEO
SANJAY RAUT WARNS AGAINST ARROGANCE
VIRAT KOHLI'S TRANSFORMATIONAL PIC
'REBIRTH OF NATION'S CONSCIENCE'
'RAHUL IS CROSSING ALL LIMITS'
ROHIT TO LEAD WISDEN'S IPL TEAM