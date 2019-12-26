Dahi Maacha Recipe: How To Make The Famous Odia Dish At Home

A journey to Odisha is incomplete without slurping the delicious Dahi Maacha. A perfect mixture of sweet and spicy taste, this dish will surely take you on a flavourful ride like never before. If you are a seafood lover, you would not like to miss on this recipe when you visit Odisha. A powerpack dish full of proteins, iron and fibres, is a perfect balance between rich taste and good health. Read on to know the quick and easy recipe of the dish.
Dahi Maacha Recipe
Ingredients
- 500 gm Rohu fish pieces
- 2 Potato cut into long big pieces
- 1 cup Thick Curd
- 1 tsp Panch Phoron
- 4 Slited Green Chilli
- 3 cloves Crushed Garlic
- 2 Dry red Chilli
- Curry Leaves few
- 1 tsp Turmeric powder
- 1 tsp Red Chilli powder
- Salt as per taste
- 4 tbsp Mustard oil
- For Masala paste
- 3 tbsp Yellow mustard seeds
- 1 tsp Poppy Seeds
- 1 tsp Cumin seeds
- 2 tbsp Fresh or Desiccated Coconut
- 6-7 Garlic cloves
- 2-3 Green Chilli
Method:
- Marinate Rohu fish pieces with salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and add 1 tablespoon of mustard oil. Keep it for 15-20 minutes.
- Soak poppy seeds, yellow mustard seeds separately.
- Make a paste using mustard seeds, poppy seeds, cumin seeds, coconut, garlic and green chilli and mix well.
- Add more green chilli if you want a more spicy taste.
- Take curd in a mixing bowl, add the prepared paste.
- Heat oil in a kadhai and add dry red chilli, curry leaves and mix well.
- When splutter, lower the gas, add the yoghurt mixture and stir continuously.
- When oil separates add 1-1/2cup of water, salt and turmeric powder and cook for a few minutes
- When boil comes to add the fish pieces and potato pieces.
- Cook covered for 5mins.
- Check the fish pieces, turn the pieces carefully and cook further for 4-5 mins more.
- Finally, add crushed garlic, slit green chilli and 1tbsp mustard oil(optional) on top and switch off.
- Dahi machha is ready and enjoy this creamy curry with steamed rice.
