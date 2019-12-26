Dahi Maacha Recipe: How To Make The Famous Odia Dish At Home

A journey to Odisha is incomplete without slurping the delicious Dahi Maacha. A perfect mixture of sweet and spicy taste, this dish will surely take you on a flavourful ride like never before. If you are a seafood lover, you would not like to miss on this recipe when you visit Odisha. A powerpack dish full of proteins, iron and fibres, is a perfect balance between rich taste and good health. Read on to know the quick and easy recipe of the dish.

ALSO READ: Travel To Odisha: Best Place In Odisha To Visit, Explore And Enjoy

Dahi Maacha Recipe

Ingredients

500 gm Rohu fish pieces

2 Potato cut into long big pieces

1 cup Thick Curd

1 tsp Panch Phoron

4 Slited Green Chilli

3 cloves Crushed Garlic

2 Dry red Chilli

Curry Leaves few

1 tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Red Chilli powder

Salt as per taste

4 tbsp Mustard oil

For Masala paste

3 tbsp Yellow mustard seeds

1 tsp Poppy Seeds

1 tsp Cumin seeds

2 tbsp Fresh or Desiccated Coconut

6-7 Garlic cloves

2-3 Green Chilli

ALSO READ: Christmas Celebration In Mumbai | Here Are Best Places To Visit For A Memorable Festival

Method:

Marinate Rohu fish pieces with salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and add 1 tablespoon of mustard oil. Keep it for 15-20 minutes.

Soak poppy seeds, yellow mustard seeds separately.

Make a paste using mustard seeds, poppy seeds, cumin seeds, coconut, garlic and green chilli and mix well.

Add more green chilli if you want a more spicy taste.

Take curd in a mixing bowl, add the prepared paste.

Heat oil in a kadhai and add dry red chilli, curry leaves and mix well.

When splutter, lower the gas, add the yoghurt mixture and stir continuously.

When oil separates add 1-1/2cup of water, salt and turmeric powder and cook for a few minutes

When boil comes to add the fish pieces and potato pieces.

Cook covered for 5mins.

Check the fish pieces, turn the pieces carefully and cook further for 4-5 mins more.

Finally, add crushed garlic, slit green chilli and 1tbsp mustard oil(optional) on top and switch off.

Dahi machha is ready and enjoy this creamy curry with steamed rice.

ALSO READ: Moldova Travel: Unusual Places To Visit In Moldova While Backpacking In Eastern Europe

ALSO READ: Jaipur: Places To Visit In The Pink City When You Have Only 2 Days