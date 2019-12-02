Best Places In Mumbai To Try Some Lip-smacking Ragda Pattice

Ragda Pattice is a famous street food dish, full of different flavors. When made right, this dish will fill your mouth with delicious flavors and leave you wanting more. Ragda Pattice consists of vegetable patty mixed with chickpeas boiled to perfection added with the crispy sev and garnished with tons of coriander. This dish is very popular in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. There are numerous places that serve this lip-smacking dish. Listed below are the best places in Mumbai where one can find amazing Ragda Pattice:

Best Ragda Pattice places in Mumbai

1) Ganesh Chaat place

This place is known for some amazing chaat like Pani puri, Bhel, Ragda Pattice and more. The Ragda Pattice is filled with Boondi, potato, coriander and served with Sev and drops of lemon. This dish is one of the best selling and one must try it when in Mumbai. People come from far of places to try and savor this delicious dish. The place is small and one may have to come a bit early to get the dish as soon as possible. The place is open from 11 am to 10 pm and is budget-friendly.

2) Sharma Chaat Bhandar

This place is very local and serves one of the best Ragda Pattice in Mumbai. The place is small and the food is super affordable. The Ragda Pattice here is cooked well with lots of ingredients. Among other items, one can even enjoy the delicious Bhel, Sev puri and pav bhaji out here. The shop is open from 3 to 11 pm and is very popular for its dishes.

3) Ram And Shyam

This is another great place for Ragda Pattice. The petite shop is located in Santacruz West. The best dishes to try here are Panipuri, Sev Puri, Dahi puri, Ragda Patty, Papdi Chaat, Dahi Batata Puri, and Bhel Puri. The shop runs from 3 to 10 pm.

