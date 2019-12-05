3 Coolest Restaurants In New Delhi That Serve The Best Paneer Starters

Paneer or cottage cheese is not just a word but an emotion. Served in many forms, this soft and plump dish is quite versatile. The capital city of New Delhi offers some of the best-created starters out of Paneer, apart from it being laced with vivid gravies. We have compiled the best places that offer different Paneer starters to tickle your palates.

1. Paneer Pakora from Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba

This popular Dhaba nestled in the outskirts of the capital city witnesses flocks of people crowding 24*7, all thanks to its quality food. With people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal or Delhi, Amrik Sukhdev is a hub for college students who celebrate their weekends there. Besides Chole Bhature and an array of stuffed Paranthas loaded with dollops of white butter, this Dhaba also serves vegetable Pakoras. Paneer Pakoda is the most preferred amongst all. With cottage cheese covered in a blend of masala and chickpea flour, this starter is fried to perfection.

2. Tandoori Paneer from Ardour 2.1

This newly renovated lavish bar and restaurant took the internet by storm with its massive thalis. Known for its Desi flavours and happy hours, many people are unaware of its scrumptious veg starters. This place serves the mouth-watering Paneer Lababdar with the sauce poured over it along with golden caramelized onions in the base. Ardour 2.1 also offers crisp Tandoori Paneer to tickle your tastebuds.

3. Paneer Tikka from Pind Balluchi

This grandeur restaurant is renowned for its authentic Punjabi taste just like its name. This popular north Indian place does not compromise on its taste, experience and price. The comfy interiors of Pind Balluchi teamed with the flavoursome dishes make you go there again and again. This restaurant serves some of the best Paneer starters in the whole New Delhi. Perfectly spiced, this cushion-soft Paneer Tikka is definitely a must-try. Dipped in Pudina chutney and savoured with crunchy onion rings, this Paneer Tikka has an incredible taste.



