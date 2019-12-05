Dal Makhani: Top 4 Restaurants That Serve This Delicious Dish In New Delhi

Lined up with a host of choices, the capital city of New Delhi leaves no stone unturned in offering the country’s best dishes. The bustling streets of the metropolitan region brighten up as the dusk breaks with crowd flocking for a hogging spree. From fanciest restaurants to the local hawkers, this city has an array of option to relish lip-smacking food.

A vegetarian’s heaven, Dal Makhani is the perfect comfort food available in every Gali-Nukkad of the city. Slowly cooked, this soupy good demands patience and love for a creamy texture and fresh aroma of garlic. Brimming with a smokey flavour, the red kidney beans top the taste blended with black lentils. We have penned down some of the best places in New Delhi that serve this buttery dish.

1. Minara Restaurant

Connaught Place in New Delhi is full of amazing places to rejoice the incredible desi flavours. Amongst them, Minar stands apart with its authentic taste of signature Dal Makhani. Teamed with Jeera Rice or Naan dripping with butter, Dal makes amazing combination served with Shahi Paneer or Butter Chicken.

2. ITC Bukhara

When we cannot define our love for Dal Makhani in words, ITC Bukhara does it with its exotic taste. When you visit the lavish restaurant, it is not just the food that you remember forever but also the experience you have. Though not quite pocket-friendly, Bukhara is known for serving wholesome meals to satisfy your tummy as well as tastebuds.

3. Moti Mahal

This chain of restaurants has been ruling the local people’s taste for years. The perfect blend of spices laced with cream, and slowly stirred to keep you drooling make this delicacy worth trying there. Nutritious and scrumptious, Dal Makhani is versatile enough to go with everything and anything.

4. Kake Di Hatti

Dilli 6 is popular for its flavoursome delicacies. From Paranthe Wali Gali to Aslam, Chandni Chowk is full of places that offer a lifetime of experiences. Kake Di Hatti serves large naans, gravylicious Chole and Shahi Paneer, apart from evergreen Dal Makhani. This restaurant wins our heart with generously heaped butter in sabzi. Day or night, this place is always crowded with people appreciating the must-try dish.

