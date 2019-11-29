Best Places To Satisfy Your Hunger For Bengali Food In Mumbai

Mumbai, being a culturally diverse place, has a healthy mix of people from different cultures and religions residing in the city. This difference adds to the benefit of the people of the city, who get introduced to new traditions and food items with each passing day. Many restaurants who specialise in a variety of different cuisines have also opened now. Bengali cuisine is considered to be one of the most unique ones. Bengali food includes a lip-smacking variety of food dishes as well as desserts. Many restaurants in Mumbai sell authentic Bengali food like the Rajbari Rasoi. Check out some of the best and authentic places to eat Bengali food.

Oh! Calcutta

Oh! Calcutta is a famous food outlet, known for its Bengali cuisine. Food Bloggers and food websites highly recommend this place for Bengali cuisine. The restaurant has 4.2 out of 5 stars on Zomato and has excellent reviews from the netizens. A food blogging website said that Bengalis who visited this restaurant felt the taste and flavour of the food to be exactly like the one back home. The restaurant has many branches all over the city, from the suburbs to the south of Mumbai. Must-try: Fish tikka Dhakai style.

Bhojohori Manna

Bhojohori Manna is one of the most well-known Bengali cuisine restaurants in Mumbai. The restaurant won an award in 2015 as it was voted as the best Bengali restaurant. The restaurant has a vintage-looking ambience and a pocket-friendly eating experience. The restaurant has 4 out of 5 stars on Zomato with some great reviews as well. There are many branches of the restaurant in Mumbai as well as Navi-Mumbai. Must-Try: Sona Muger Dal.

Sweet Bengal

It is a sweet shop specialising in Bengali cuisine. According to food bloggers and food-based websites, the shop has authentic Bengali sweets from Jalbhora to Rasgullas. Apart from the sweets they also serve the famous Mishti Doi. Sweet Bengal comes highly recommended and has 4 out of 5 stars on Zomato. The sweet shop has outlets all over Mumbai and is highly recommended by many. Must-Try: Baked Rasgulla.

