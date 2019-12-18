Best Places To Try Tasty And Healthy Burrito Bowls In Mumbai

A healthy Burrito Bowl contains lots of protein and is also very filling to the stomach. Burrito bowl is a delicious meal that has a plethora of healthy ingredients like beans, double fajita veggies, and additional salsa. This food item is not only tasty but also healthy and fresh to eat as it includes all veggies. So, here are some best places to try the best burrito bowl in Mumbai-

Popular places in Mumbai to try the best burrito bowl

Mexican Express

Mexican Express has Italian, Mexican, and Continental cuisines in its menu. The best food items to try at this place are burrito bowl, churros, nachos, mushroom tacos, pizza, chips, and veg burrito. Experience a cozy ambiance, comfortable place, and beautiful décor.

Location: Shop 2, Villa Queenie, 16th Road, Pali Village, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

Timings: 11 am to 11 pm, 11 am to 12 am on Friday and Saturday.

The Nutcracker

Offering American and European cuisines, The Nutcracker also makes you feel comfortable. The favourite dishes here are pancakes, hot chocolate, burgers, egg Kejriwal, salad, Lebanese sandwich, and waffles. This classy place can satisfy your cravings for the burrito.

Location: Modern House, Dr. V.B. Gandhi Marg, Opposite One Forbes Building, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

Timings: 8:30am – 11pm

New York Burrito Company

This place only serves Mexican cuisine along with beautiful décor. The best items to try here are burrito bowl, Mexican bowl, salsa, cheese nachos, pizza, paneer burrito, and salad. The service and ambiance are pleasing and comfortable.

Location: Shop 1, Ground Floor, Plot 25B, Fulchand Niwas, Dr. N A Purandare Marg, Girgaon Chowpatty, Charni Road, Mumbai

Timings: 11 am – 11:30 pm, 11 am to 1 am on Friday and Saturday

Sandoitchi

Sandoitchi is a pretty cozy place and also serves very tasty food. Here the best food items to try are sandwiches, salad, coffee, burrito bowl, hot chocolate, mocktails, and pasta. This café serves only vegetarian food along with Jain food.

Location: G/34, Heera Panna Shopping Centre, Powai, Mumbai

Timings: 10am – 12:30am

Maiz Mexican Kitchen

Mexican cuisine is the only cuisine served here, which is the best one. Some delicious items to taste here are burrito bowl, chips, lemonade, smoky chipotle, salad bowl, and Mexican rice. The place is not so expensive, but it is a place where you can enjoy authentic Mexican food.

Location: Shop 6, Mahavir Apartments, Javji Dadaji Marg, Near Bharat Petroleum, Tardeo, Mumbai

Timings: 11:30am – 12:30am

