Chai In Mumbai: Best Places That Serve Everyone's Favourite Cutting Chai

A cup of chai in the morning or evening works wonders to set one’s mood right. The humble chai has undergone a makeover. Outlets such as Chaayos, Chai Point, Chai Story and Chai Thela are getting popular for the brews that they offer. From moving out of kitchens and dhabas to specialised tea salons and cafes, here are a few places you could visit for a perfect cup of chai in winter.

Best places to have Chai in Mumbai

Kyani & Co.

One of the oldest and the famous Iranian cafes situated in South Mumbai is Kyani & Co. It serves bun maska, mawa cakes along with a glass of steaming hot chai. Those looking for an authentic cup of cutting chai in Mumbai must visit this café located near Marine Lines station.

Lucky Tea stall

If you enjoy having chai on a tapri (stall) this place is highly recommended by chai lovers in town. Located in Kandivali (W), this stall serves cutting chai made from a ginger and cardamom powder. Do try the local munchies there.

Chaayos

Chaayos is recently opened tea shop which serves around 20 different types of chai. There are many outlets of Chaayos spread across the city. Their premium sandwiches are a must-try with the Chayoos special tea.

Merwan's

B Merwans is located opposite grant road station which serves freshly baked Mawa cakes, bun maska and mawa paratha. This place opens up early in the morning and locals gather here to buy their best seller mawa cakes, which get sold within minutes when put on sale. Their traditional Merwans cutting chai is also very famous which lends a refreshing start to a day.

Chai pe charcha

Chai Pe Charcha serves all kinds of tea like Adrak chai, Full chai, Kulhad chai, Thandak chai and dum chai. Their outlets are spread in different locations like lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Andheri and Fort. Although sold in a fancy restaurant, their cutting chai is a must-try.

