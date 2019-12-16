Mumbai Restaurants Serving The Best Lunch Buffet In The City

Herb McDonald's gamble to retain his customers at his casino reportedly led to the formation of buffet, a meal-serving system that believes in self-service. Started in Las Vegas, buffet initially started as a sideboard where salads and drinks were served. Today, buffet offers an unmissable culinary experience to all food lovers. A buffet is an amalgamation of flavours and different cuisines to offer a new gastronomical experience. Here is a list of restaurant that serves the best buffet lunch in Mumbai. Have a look at it.

Where to have the best buffet lunch in Mumbai?

Copper Chimney

Copper Chimney is an award-winning restaurant that is known to serve the best of North Indian cuisine in Mumbai. Copper Chimney's special buffet lunch serves some of the best North Indian dishes, which is very popular among the locals. Reportedly, the most loved dishes of their lunch buffet are Dal Makhani and Lamb Kathi roll.

(Source: Copper Chimney India's Instagram)

Mainland China

Mainland China is reportedly one of the highest-rated restaurants, known to serve authentic Chinese dishes. The restaurant's buffet lunch is loved for the varieties of non-vegetarian dishes it serves. Reportedly, the popular buffet lunch in Mumbai's Mainland China has different types of meat, everything from prawns to lamb.

(Source: Pooja Shukla's Instagram)

Pizza By The Bay

Pizza By The Bay is one of the most popular pizza joints in the city. This restaurant serves a special salad buffet for its customers every weekend. The salad buffet at Pizza By The Bay proves to be a perfect rendezvous for all fitness enthusiasts.

(Source: Pizza By The Bay's Instagram)

Fifty Five East

Located at the heart of Mumbai, Fifty Five East is known to serves a lip-smacking buffet lunch. Their special lunch buffet serves some of the best North Indian cuisines and is a hit among the locals, especially for its delectable desert.

