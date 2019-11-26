Restaurants: A List Of The Best Rooftop Restaurants In Mumbai

The bustling city of Mumbai in the recent past has been brimming with cafes and restaurants. With so many apps talking about great varieties of cafes, restaurants, dessert parlors, sometimes it can get hard to pick. There are various styles to restaurants be it breakfast cafes, Beachview restaurants, fine dines or even rooftop restaurants. When it comes to cozy nights and romantic feels, rooftop restaurants come as the perfect choice to take your loved one to dine. Listed below are some of the best rooftop restaurants in Mumbai to dine at.

Best rooftop restaurants in Mumbai

1) Bayview Cafe

A quiet cozy night, with a great sea view or a morning breakfast with the sun shining in the sky, this cafe gives you the best of all. Situated away from the traffic and buzz, the cafe is set at Colaba bringing the sea view in. One can enjoy great wine and garlic bread at this breathtaking place.

2) Asilo, The St. Regis

When looking for a little expensive dine place, this is the place to be. It is chic, pristine and has a breathtaking view of the city's skyline. The ambience is amazing with the white and wooden interiors. Some of the best dishes are among, Scallops with Prosciutto, Baked Brie with Onion Marmalade and an exciting cocktail menu.

3) AER, Four Seasons

When it comes to rooftops, this place goes far and beyond. They have it all, the expensive look and feel along with their rich gourmet food. It is a great place to go with friends and family or even on a date.

