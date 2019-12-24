Whole Foods Christmas Eve Hours: Know What Time The Store Opens And Closes

As Christmas eve is just around, everyone prepares different food items for the festival and also prepare a feast for the holidays. And no matter how well we plan, most of us always forget some of the other ingredients from your shopping list. And you realize this when you are slicing and sautéing them. You don’t need to panic, because the Safeway supermarket will be open on Christmas eve that is December 24, and Christmas Day that is December 25.

Also read | Publix Christmas Eve Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Details

If you have a Whole foods market in your area or nearby somewhere, then it is necessary to know what are the whole foods market’s working hours during Christmas eve and Christmas day hours. Whole food is one of the best places for your holiday meal. As the market is open on Christmas eve, the main thing to note is that its working hours may differ depending on the location.

Also read | Safeway Christmas Eve Hours: Here Are The Supermarket Timings And Other Details

Whole foods Christmas eve hours: Timings and other details

The typical store timings are between 07:00 am and 08:00 am (opening time) to 10:00 pm (closing time). So, it is advisable that you call ahead to your local store of Whole foods to get the details about the store’s actual timings on the Christmas eve. It is better than standing outside a closed store with your shopping list. On Christmas eve will be open from 07:00 am to 08:00 pm.

Also read | Ulta Beauty Will Be Open On Christmas Eve For Last Minute Shopping; Check Timings And More

Reportedly, the Whole foods market will be open from 07:00 am to 08:00 pm. Be on time and not at the last minute with your list to buy some extra stuff. As the store is open for just a few hours, see to it that you reach earlier, because it is possible that the store may close earlier or, the store just runs out of your desired item.

Also read | HEB Christmas Eve Hours: Know What Time Does It Close And Opens? Status Of The HEB Stores