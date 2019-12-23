Vietnamese Dishes You Must Try To Get A Taste Of Their Food!

Vietnamese cuisine which includes food and beverages of Vietnam is a combination of different fundamental flavours. Some ingredients of the Vietnamese cuisine include shrimps, shrimp paste, soy sauce, bean sauce, rice, herbs, lemongrass and Thai basil leaves. Read ahead to know about 5 top Vietnamese dishes of the Vietnamese cuisine.

Traditional dishes you should try when you eat Vietnamese food!

Goi Cuon

Spring roll is a dish which comes under the Indian cuisine too, it is a deep-fried roll filled with vegetables. Goi Cuon, on the other hand, is a traditional roll of rice flour stuffed with greens, meat or seafood. Goi Cuon is a perfect evening snack, found all across the country.

Xoi

Xoi is a countrywide staple which is eaten as a main course. It is a type of sticky rice which can be both sweet and savoury. The spicy rice is cooked with different herbs and food colour and is served in the main course, while the sweet variation is served for desserts.

Bun cha

Bun Cha, this Vietnamese dish is a combination of sliced pork, vermicelli noodles and fresh garden sauce along with the fish sauce. Bun Cha is similar to Banh Cuon (rice flour roll filled with pork) from Northern Vietnam which easily available on the streets of Vietnam or a local restaurant.

Pho

Pho Bo is a popular Vietnamese broth dish which was originated from Northern Vietnam. It is widely eaten throughout the country made using beef bones, shallots, ginger fish sauce and other aromatics. The broth of the dish is prepared using basil, saw grass, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, chilli and chicken.

Bun Bo Nam Bo

Another traditional dish cooked using vermicelli noodles, peanuts, bean sprouts, fried shallots and chilli peppers is the signature Vietnamese dish, Bun Bo Nam Bo. This dish is often served with pickled vegetables which give the dish a tangy flavour.

