Biryani Variants: Lamb To Tehri, Biryanis That Are A Must-try For Every Foodie

Biryani is a special rice dish loved by people across the nation. This dish is very popular in the country and each region has added its own fusion to this dish. There are multiple ways of preparing this dish and so many biryani variants can be found in the country. Some of the ways of cooking this dish are authentic whereas some are experimented and presented well. Some biryanis look good whereas some taste good. Listed below are the biryani variants available out there for every foodie to try.

Types of Biryani variants that would blow your mind

1) Lamb Biryani

Lamb biryani is a special dish prepared with various ingredients. The lamb biryani is full of wonderful flavors. Usually, lamb biryani is prepared using lamb, paneer, rice, onions, tomatoes, ginger, lemon, cinnamon, and spinach. One can go ahead and add other masalas as well to the lamb biryani to make it as per their palate. Lamb biryani is time-consuming to prepare and requires skill but is great once done.

READ:Food: Best Restaurants That Serves Authentic Biryani In Hyderabad

2) Veg Biryani

As the name suggests, this dish is prepared without meat and is great with some unique flavors. It is an aromatic rice dish that is prepared using a variety of different herbs, masalas, and veggies. Veg biryani is made without any marination of meat and tastes very different. The dish is served with raita, papad, and pickle. Veg biryani is full of coriander, onions, garlic, ginger, cinnamon, tomatoes, and other veggies. One can go ahead and add other masalas as well to veg biryani to make it as per their palate.

READ:BIRYANI : Here Is A List Of Various Types Of Biryanis To Try In Mumbai At Specific Places

3) Tehri Biryani

Tehri biryani is very different from other biryanis. This dish is made without any meat and is vegetarian. Potatoes are used instead of meat. The potatoes can be mashed or clumpy along with the rice. Various different herbs, masalas, and veggies are used to prepare this dish. One can go ahead and add other masalas as well to their basmati rice to prepare Tehri biryani and make it as per their palate.

READ:Chicken Biryani Recipe | How To Prepare Marinated Chicken And Biryani From Scratch