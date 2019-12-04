Food: Best Restaurants That Serves Authentic Biryani In Hyderabad

The dish cooked out of royal basmati rice and pieces of meat with a different flavour of spices brought in from across the world is called a biryani. It was originated from Persia and is cooked in different ways across the world. Hyderabad is famous for pearls, forts, historic monuments, street food and biryani. Raw rice and meat are cooked together in a utensil and what makes Hyderabadi biryani so famous is its authentic saffron flavour in the dish. We have listed a few places which serve authentic Hyderabadi biryani. Have a look

Top 5 places that serve authentic biryani in Hyderabad.

Shah Ghouse

Opened in the year 1989, Shah Ghouse has almost three outlets serving biryani, spread out in the city. Shah Ghouse is famous for its Hyderabadi Biryani and Haleem. If you happen to around Gachibowli, Tolichowki or Shalibanda, do visit one of the outlets of Shah Ghouse for the best food in town.

Paradise biryani

Paradise biryani started off as a small café that served biryani but now, they have over 16 outlets in the city, that serve biryani and other Hyderabadi food items. The outlets are always bustling with people and the taste of Biryani remains the same in all outlets. For dessert, do try Double ka Meetha, which a sweet dish cooked out of bread.

Meridian café

Located at Punjagutta circle, Meridian café started off as a butcher shop and has now transformed itself into one of the best places for dum biryani. What makes this place so famous for biryani is the meat and rice ratio, the spice level and the portion sizes.

Hotel Shadab

One of the iconic restaurants is Shadab, which is located in the old city. This place serves Hyderabadi food, biryani and Irani Chai. It is always bustling with people round the clock and they might make you wait for a little while, but we assure the wait will be worth it. Try their Shadab Special Chicken Biryani and kebabs.

Alpha Hotel

Many locals travelling through Secunderabad Railway Station can be seen waiting at Alpha hotel before commuting ahead. This place is the best for a quick stop to pick up a parcel of Biryani for relatives and friends back home.

