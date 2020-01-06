Including Black Chickpeas In Your Diet Offers These Health Benefits

Black chickpeas, generally known as Kala Chana in India, is one of the main ingredients of the vegetarian diet. These seeds are basically legumes and are a rich source of proteins. These Black chickpeas are also known as Bengal grams or Garbanzo beans. Black chickpeas comprise of high fibre content and lower glycaemic index.

According to experts, Black chickpeas is considered as an extremely multi-purpose legume. It is largely used in many places of Indian, like Madhya Pradesh and North India. Black chickpeas are extremely healthy and beneficial for health as they are low in fat, high in dietary fibre, minerals and vitamins. Daily consumption (2 to 3 tbsp) of these black chickpeas is recommended by the medical experts, because of its highly beneficial health benefits. Here are some of the health benefits of Black chickpeas that you need to know.

Image source: @shibani.m_photography

Health Benefits of Black Chickpeas (Kala Chana) as per various medical websites and health magazines:

Black chickpea is a fibre-rich food and hence including these legumes in your diet can help in losing weight. This is because fibre fills your stomach and makes you feel satiated for a long time by easing your untimely hunger pangs.

It comprises of a unique combination of antioxidants, delphinine, anthocyanin’s, and petunidin, which helps in maintaining the good health of the blood vessels. It prevents oxidative stress and hence reduces the threat to heart diseases.

Black chickpeas lower your cholesterol, as it contains soluble fibre which binds the bile acids and helps in preventing the high cholesterol level.

Controls your diabetes and prevents from increasing the carbohydrates in the body by reducing the blood sugar levels. It contributes to insulin resistance and hence reduces the risk of leading Type-2 Diabetes.

It is a good source of proteins for the vegetarian people, as it can be consumed to provide the body with the necessary amount of protein that meat and other dairy products contain.

According to medical experts, Black chickpeas are very beneficial for women because the phytonutrients that are also called as saponins, in these legumes, act as antioxidants which reduce the risk of osteoporosis and helps to cure leucorrhoea.

Black Chickpeas are also beneficial for hair, as they promote hair growth, combats hair loss, and treats your dandruff. They are also known to prevent greying of hair. They include vitamins such as B6, zinc, Vitamin A, protein and manganese, and hence are very good for hair.

Disclaimer: The following health benefits are sourced from various health journals and medical websites. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. It is also advised to take a counsel of your dietician or nutritionists before making any changes in your diet.

