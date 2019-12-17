Bohri Cuisine: Make The Tasty Authentic Mutton Khichda At Home

Bohri Khichda recipe is a deliciously smooth non-vegetarian khichdi. It is made by combining, rice wheat and a variety of dals along with mutton. The Bohri Khichda is an authentic dish made by the Bohra Muslims from Gujarat.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Bohri Cuisine: Make The Most Loved 'Dal Chawal Palida' At Home

Ingredients:

1 Onion, thinly sliced

200 grams Mutton, on the bone

4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1-inch ginger, finely chopped

1/3 cup Broken wheat Rava (Dalia/ Godumai Rava)

1/4 cup Rice

1/4 cup Chana dal (Bengal Gram Dal)

1/4 cup Pink Masoor Dal (Split)

1/4 cup Arhar dal (Split Tuar Dal)

1/4 cup Yellow Moong Dal (Split)

2 Green Chillies, slit

Salt, to taste

2 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)

To Temper:

2 teaspoons Ghee

2 Onions, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon Sugar

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

3 sprig Mint Leaves (Pudina)

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon Lemon juice

Also Read | World Food Day: A List Of Famous Bohri Dishes Everyone Must Taste

How to make Bohri Khichda Recipe - Mutton Khichda Recipe:

To begin making the Bohri Khichda Recipe - Mutton Khichda, thoroughly wash the rice, broken wheat, chana dal, masoor dal, tuar dal, moong dal and soak it in water for about an hour. In a saucepan, add 1 cup of water along with the mutton, sliced onion, ginger, garlic and bring it to boil. Turn off the flame and set aside. Drain the water and set aside. This is the mutton stalk. Transfer the onion, ginger-garlic into a bowl and set aside. Remove the mutton pieces and set aside. Next, into a pressure cooker add the soaked and drained rice, broken wheat, chana dal, masoor dal, tuar dal, moong dal along with 2 and a half cups of water, green chillies, salt, cumin powder and close the pressure cooker. Cook the Khichda for 5 whistles in pressure cooker. Reduce the flame and continue to cook for another 10 minutes. Turn off the flame and allow the pressure to release naturally. Open the pressure cooker, mix in the mutton stalk along with the boiled mutton pieces.

Also Read | Bohri Sweet Dishes: Top Three Items You Should Definitely Try

For the tempering

Heat a skillet on a medium-high flame, add the oil and butter, once hot, add in the onions and sugar and saute till it turns into a deep brown colour. To this add ginger and garlic which was used in the stock and continue to saute. Fry for good 10-11 minutes. Turn off the flame, add in the salt, garam masala, lemon juice and mint leaves to the above onion mixture and mix well. Keep aside.

To serve the Bohri Khichda

In a serving plate, pour the piping hot Bohri Khichda and top with the fried onion mixture and serve hot. Serve Bohri Khichda as a meal in itself along with Kalmi Kebab Recipe. It can be followed by a dessert of Shahi Tukda Recipe.

Also Read | Collector Steps In To Control Kolhapur's Soaring Mutton Prices