Bohri Masoor Pulao (lentil Rice) Recipe To Make At Home In Easy Steps

Bohri masoor pulao recipe (lentil rice) is one of the most go-to dishes cooked in the Bohri cuisine. It is often served in the mosque during a happy occasion. This pulao is served with Sarki (a refreshing traditional Bohra soup served with lentils) or Kadhi and is usually relished with fried Bhajiyaas. Here is the step by step guide to making one of the famous Bohri recipes at home.

Bohri masoor pulao recipe ingredients

For the masoor curry, you will need whole red lentils, green chillies, teaspoons of ginger and garlic paste, finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and curry leaves. Then for the spices, you will need red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, pepper, salt, garam masala, ghee and oil. Make sure you cook the masoor mixture in ghee.

For the rice, you may take basmati rice, bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon sticks, and ghee. You can garnish the rice with finely chopped deep-fried onions and cashew nuts. Some also like garnishing the Bohri masoor pulao with raisins.

Kala Chana Kadhi Recipe from Jaisalmer, a dish that all foodies will love

Step 1: For the Bohri masoor pulao recipe, begin with washing and soaking the masoor in lots of water for at least a few hours or overnight. Once done, discard the water. Take a pressure cooker and heat some ghee in it.

Then add your slit green chillies, ginger and garlic paste, and let it splutter properly. After it is done, add the finely chopped onions to it. Once they turn slightly brown, add the tomatoes. Let everything cook until the oil separates.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's net worth and lucrative earnings

Step 2: For the Bohri masoor pulao recipe, make sure you add a perfect blend of spices. Go on to adding turmeric powder, coriander, cumin and red chilli powder to your previously made mixture and let it cook for a few minutes.

Add the strained masoor to the paste and then add some water. Now, cover the pressure cooker and cook till two whistles.

Bohri Style Malpua Recipe To Make At Home In 3 Steps And Melt Your Taste Buds

Step 3: To prepare the rice, first, boil the rice and let it partly cook. Then add your spices to it. Add some cloves, cinnamon sticks, bay leaves and cardamoms. Let them all boil and cook with the rice for a perfect blend of taste. Once the rice is cooked, layer it on the masoor mixture prepared earlier.

Then take a small pan and fry the items for garnishing. First, fry the sliced onions till they turn golden brown. Next, fry the raisins & nuts separately until they turn golden. Layer it all on the rice.

Bohri Malida recipe: Make this scrumptious sweet dish at home in 3 steps

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)