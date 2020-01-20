Kala Chana Kadhi Recipe From Jaisalmer, A Dish That All Foodies Will Love

Rich and creamy Jaisalmeri Kala Chana Kadhi is a Rajasthani dish. People love to eat this lip-smacking and creamy textured Kala Chana Kadhi and it is also very easy to prepare at home. Kala Chana Kadhi can be cooked with a few ingredients and spices that are easily found in Indian homes. Hence, it does not need any major preparations in prior except soaking the Kala Chana in advance. This delicious and easy Kala Chana Kadhi recipe can pair well with both rice and chapatti. You can also prepare this recipe, Jain, that is non-onion and no garlic recipe.

Image Courtesy: @the_girl_next_door_diaries

Other Details for Kala Chana Kadhi Recipe

Cuisine: Indian, Rajasthani

Course: Lunch or Dinner (side dish)

Soaking time: 6 hours (or an overnight)

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Diet: Vegetarian

Serving: 4 people

Ingredients for the Kala Chana Kadhi Recipe

For making the Kala Chana Kadhi

½ Cup Kala Chana (soaked)

1 Cup Dahi, Yogurt or Curd

2 tsp Besan, Chickpea Flour

1-2 tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 tsp Coriander Powder (Dhaniya Powder)

1 tsp Roasted Cumin Powder (Jeera Powder)

1 tsp Garam Masala

½ tsp Turmeric (Haldi)

Freshly chopped coriander leaves

Salt as per Taste

For Tempering (In Oil)

½ tsp Hing, Asafoetida

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1 Green Chilli

1 tbsp Ghee

Image Courtesy: @foodiepassion05

Instructions for making the Kala Chana Kadhi Recipe at home

Cooking the Kala Chana

Soak the Kala Chana in 2-4 cups of water for at least 6 hours, you can also keep it for overnight.

While you start cooking the Kala Chana, drain all the water and add 1 cup water.

Take a Pressure cooker till the Chana is soft. Take 1 whistle on a medium flame for 15 minutes. You can also pressure cook for 4 whistles on high flame.

Drain the Kala Chana but save the water in which the Chana was boiled.

Getting the Dahi ready for the Kala Chana Kadhi Recipe

Beat the Dahi (curd) well to get a smooth consistency.

In the Dahi, add the roasted cumin powder, coriander powder, Besan, garam masala, and salt. Mix all the ingredients well in the Dahi.

Add ½ cup of the water in which Chana was cooked and mix well. Set aside.

Cooking the Jaisalmeri Kala Chana Kadhi

Take a pan (Kadai), and heat the ghee.

Add the cumin seeds and asafoetida, wait till it crackles. Then add the red chilli powder, turmeric and green chilli in the oil.

Keep frying it by stirring for a few seconds.

Now add the cooked Kala Chana and mix them well.

Now the last step of Kala Chana Kadhi recipe is to add the Dahi and some more water if the gravy is too thick. And Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

Let it boil for 5 minutes on medium flame.

Then Serve hot with rice or hot chapattis.

Image Courtesy: @akkishotplate

