Bohri Malida Recipe: Make This Scrumptious Sweet Dish At Home In 3 Steps

Bohri Malida, also called Malido, is considered to be one of the healthiest sweet dishes in the Bohri cuisine. Bohri Malida recipe is generally prepared on the auspicious day of Eid-Ul-Adha. This sweet dish is a whole meal in itself with too many nutritions, making it a healthy option for everyone. Bohri Malida recipe is very simple and quick to make. Check out the step by step guide to preparing this scrumptious sweet dish at home.

Bohri Malida recipe ingredients

To make the Bohri Malida recipe at home, all you need is some whole wheat flour, one cup semolina, pure ghee, a cup of sugar or as per taste, dry fruits, warm milk and jaggery. You will need a lot of oil for making the 'Muthiyas'. Check out the recipe steps.

Step 1

Begin making your Bohri Malida by making the 'Muthiyas' first. Take some whole wheat flour, semolina, ghee, warm milk and mix everything properly. Knead the dough perfectly and then make small portions of the dough. After it's done, take a big pan and heat some oil in it. Once the oil starts boiling up, add the prepared Muthiyas in it and let them fry. Once they turn crisp and brown, remove and let them cool for some time.

Also Read | Bohri Style Malpua Recipe To Make At Home In 3 Steps And Melt Your Taste Buds

Step 2

Now take the prepared Muthiyas and start crushing them. Crush them to an extent that they turn fine and powdery. Take another pan and heat some ghee in it. For this famous Bohri Malida recipe, you will require a lot of ghee. Make sure you use pure ghee for the best flavour. Once the ghee is hot, add it in the wheat powder and you will see that your Malida is turning moist.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Promote 'eating Clean', Share 'What's In Your Dabba' Recipes

Step 3

Now heat some jaggery in a pan and let it turn liquidy. In the Bohri Malida recipe, you do not have to use sugar. For the dish to be healthier, add lots of jaggery as per your sweetness preference. Heat up the jaggery and then go on to add the liquid in the Malida. Now your Bohri Malida from the famous Bohri cuisine is ready to serve. Do not forget to garnish the dish with crushed almonds and raisins.

Also Read | Jain Pav Bhaji: Best 3 Eateries In Mumbai Serving This Drool-worthy Dish

Also Read | Bohri Cuisine: Easy and drool-worthy 'Dabba Gosht' recipe in 4 simple steps

(Image source: Shutterstock)