Egg Recipe: Check Out How To Prepare Boiled Egg Bhurji For The Cold Wintry Morning

Boiled egg bhurji is a modern twist to the traditional bhurji and one can complete making it in fifteen minutes. One can enjoy this amazing egg recipe on cold and wintery days. The dish goes perfectly well with pav or any other flatbreads. It is easy to make and also tasty to eat.

Boiled egg bhurji can also be enjoyed for breakfast along with your favourite sauces. Here's a quick and easy recipe to prepare this dish:

Ingredients for Boiled egg bhurji

1/2 cup onion ¼ chopped tomatoes Salt as per taste Chilli powder as per taste Sesame seeds refined oil as required Boiled Egg 3 pieces 1 teaspoon coriander leaves Veggies if required Water Garam Masala

How to make?

Step 1: Take a boiling pan and boil the eggs. Let it cool down and un-shell the eggs. Chop the eggs with the yellow part for small cube shapes. You should have fine cubes shaped boiled egg pieces by now.

Step 2: In a frying pan, add some oil on moderate heat. After the oil is heated up, add sesame seeds and later add onion. Saute the chopped onion pieces until golden brown.

Step 3: Add tomatoes to this. Make sure that the tomatoes are finely crushed for about four minutes. There should be no chunks in the mixture. Keep sautéing until the mixture is thick.

Step 4: Add garam masala, chilli powder and salt to taste. Mix the contents until the grains are not visible anymore.

Step 5: Add some optional corn or other veggies if required. Mix them well.

Step 6: Add the chopped boiled egg. Fry and sauté the mixture well until the eggs are engulfed with the masala. Keep mixing until the eggs are golden. Add coriander leaves and your recipe is ready to be eaten with pav, chapati, bread or even bhakri.

