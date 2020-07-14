Buckingham Palace To Sell Its Own Brand Of Gin; Profits Go To The Royal Collection Trust

Queen Elizabeth II is all set to sell her brand of botanical dry gin. According to reports, the official Buckingham Palace product consists of handpicked ingredients from British monarch’s gardens at her London residence. Here are other details about the gin that you must know. Read ahead:

Buckingham Palace has a brand of gin

According to reports, on July 13, 2020, the Royal Collection Trust, a department of the Royal Household that oversees the Royal Collection, revealed that an official Buckingham gin is available. While the general public can buy it at its online shop, the guests at future palace events would also be able to get it. The premium gin consists of twelve botanicals, such as lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves, and mulberry leaves, that are from the palace grounds.

Moreover, the Trust has offered a recipe for enjoying the gin. As per reports, the announcement read that the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the spirit into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon. The gin is available for £40 online, and the profits from every bottle would go to the Royal Collection Trust. Furthermore, the Buckingham Palace will also serve the beverage to the guests at all the events ahead.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Queen’s former chef Darren McGrady had earlier unveiled which alcoholic beverages Queen Elizabeth II enjoys drinking. He revealed that she liked ‘a gin and Dubonnet’ and called them to be her favourite. On the other hand, her former butler Grand Harold had shared the Queen's preferred tea and how she drank it.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

Two years ago, he revealed that Queen Elizabeth II savoured her Assam or Earl Grey the traditional way, prepared with tea leaves in a teapot before pouring into a fine bone-china teacup. He added that she would also use a tea strainer. Additionally, the butler also debunked a myth that members of the Royal Family keep their pinky fingers in the air while drinking as he had never seen that happen.

Also read: Kim Kardashian's Pet History; From Rocky The Boxer To White & Black Pomeranians

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'useless Facts' & BTS Pics Of 'Deadpool' As He Walks Down Memory Lane