Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Burnt Garlic Fried Rice: Use This Recipe To Add This Crispy Dish To Your Dinner Menu

Food

Burnt garlic fried rice recipe is a combination of Indian and Chinese cuisine. Read further and check out the easy fried rice recipe to cook in just five steps.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
burnt garlic fried rice recipe

Burnt garlic fried rice recipe is yummy dish that a lot of people love. The dinner recipe can be added with different meat ingredients as well. It can be also served with veggies. Burnt garlic fried rice, when added with a variety sauce, tastes nothing but better. The Indo - Chinese dish is prepared by cooked rice with burnt garlic and other vegetables and seasoning ingredients in a wok or frying pan. Check out the recipe here. 

Also Read | Rice balls recipe: Here are the steps to cook fried rice balls at home

Ingredients you need to cook Burnt Garlic Fried Rice 

  • Four teaspoon oil
  • Three cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • Two tablespoon onion, finely chopped
  • Four tablespoon spring onion, chopped
  • One green chilli, finely chopped
  • One tablespoon carrot, chopped
  • Two tablespoon beans, chopped
  • Half a capsicum, chopped
  • Two teaspoon vinegar
  • Two teaspoon soya sauce
  • One teaspoon chilli sauce
  • Half a teaspoon pepper, crushed
  • Two cups cooked basmati rice
  • ¾ teaspoon salt

Also Read | Recipe to make the perfect vegetarian fried rice for your friends and family

How to make Burnt Garlic Fried Rice in just five steps

  1. Take a large cooking pot (Kadai) and heat the oil in it. Saute three chopped cloves of garlic in the hot oil. Fry the garlic cloves until golden brown. 
  2. Add the finely chopped onion, spring onions and green chillies in the sauteed garlic pot. 
  3. Further, add the chopped capsicum, carrots and beans to the cooking pot. Saute along with other ingredients. Fry them until they are cooked and little burnt. Now add vinegar, soya sauce and chilli sauce to the veggies. Mix the mixture on high flame.  
  4. Add two cups of cooked basmati rice. You can also use leftover rice for better texture. Add pepper and salt to the rice and veggie mixture. 
  5. Finally, serve burnt garlic fried rice garnished with few chopped spring onions.

Also Read | Mongolian chicken fried rice recipe to make at home in five easy steps

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Foodie (@foodiedrs) on

Also Read | Singaporean Chicken Fried Rice: Try this spicy recipe to titillate your tastebuds

Image source - Shutterstock 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'DOES A TERRORIST...?': KEJRIWAL
UDDHAV JUSTIFIES SON'S INCLUSION
ANUPAM KHER: 'MUST TEACH PEOPLE'
TATA INTRODUCES NEW-AGE SIERRA
TRUMP SNUBS NANCY PELOSI HANDSHAKE
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST