Burnt Garlic Fried Rice: Use This Recipe To Add This Crispy Dish To Your Dinner Menu

Burnt garlic fried rice recipe is yummy dish that a lot of people love. The dinner recipe can be added with different meat ingredients as well. It can be also served with veggies. Burnt garlic fried rice, when added with a variety sauce, tastes nothing but better. The Indo - Chinese dish is prepared by cooked rice with burnt garlic and other vegetables and seasoning ingredients in a wok or frying pan. Check out the recipe here.

Also Read | Rice balls recipe: Here are the steps to cook fried rice balls at home

Ingredients you need to cook Burnt Garlic Fried Rice

Four teaspoon oil

Three cloves garlic, finely chopped

Two tablespoon onion, finely chopped

Four tablespoon spring onion, chopped

One green chilli, finely chopped

One tablespoon carrot, chopped

Two tablespoon beans, chopped

Half a capsicum, chopped

Two teaspoon vinegar

Two teaspoon soya sauce

One teaspoon chilli sauce

Half a teaspoon pepper, crushed

Two cups cooked basmati rice

¾ teaspoon salt

As long as there's the heavenly combination of Kung Pao Chicken and Burnt Garlic Fried Rice, we are completely okay 😉



Order this heavenly bowl from a monkey near you. Exclusively available on @swiggy_in!#Chinese #KungPaoChicken #BurntGarlicFriedRice #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CgddsCyoT2 — Mandarin Monkey (@mandarinmonkey_) June 3, 2019

Also Read | Recipe to make the perfect vegetarian fried rice for your friends and family

How to make Burnt Garlic Fried Rice in just five steps

Take a large cooking pot (Kadai) and heat the oil in it. Saute three chopped cloves of garlic in the hot oil. Fry the garlic cloves until golden brown. Add the finely chopped onion, spring onions and green chillies in the sauteed garlic pot. Further, add the chopped capsicum, carrots and beans to the cooking pot. Saute along with other ingredients. Fry them until they are cooked and little burnt. Now add vinegar, soya sauce and chilli sauce to the veggies. Mix the mixture on high flame. Add two cups of cooked basmati rice. You can also use leftover rice for better texture. Add pepper and salt to the rice and veggie mixture. Finally, serve burnt garlic fried rice garnished with few chopped spring onions.

Also Read | Mongolian chicken fried rice recipe to make at home in five easy steps

Also Read | Singaporean Chicken Fried Rice: Try this spicy recipe to titillate your tastebuds

Image source - Shutterstock