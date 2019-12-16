The Debate
Rice Balls Recipe: Here Are The Steps To Cook Fried Rice Balls At Home

Food

A yummy side dish idea for your dinner is here. Check out the recipe of rice balls recipe. From the ingredients to directions, check the complete recipe here

Rice balls recipe

Rice balls are the tastiest and easiest recipe to make at home. It is usually prepared as a sider for dinner. It hardly takes 1 hour to prepare this delicious dish. There are different kinds of rice balls types that you can prepare such as fried rice balls, stuffed rice or balls. The recipe given below includes information on fried rice balls. Follow these steps to prepare this yummy dish-

Recipe for delicious rice balls

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups rice, cooked
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. fresh coriander leaves, chopped
  • ½ tsp. dried thyme
  • ¾ kg minced meat
  • 1 Tbsp. tomato paste
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs
  • oil, for frying

Directions

  • Mix rice and eggs in a large bowl. Stir till blended properly.
  • Heat a large pan over medium-high heat. Add butter, onion, garlic, leaves of coriander, and dried thyme. When stirring, cook for 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and stir for another 5 minutes. Now add the chopped meat, add salt and pepper to the season. Take off the heat and stir-fry for another few minutes.
  • Scoop about a small pound of rice and roll it into a ball to make the rice balls, flatten it out and make a little hollow in the centre. Put a generous tablespoon of meat into the rice patty centre and fold the rice over the meat with your hands, forming it into a ball. Coat the ball of rice in the pan
  • In a large frying pan, warm the cooking oil and fry the rice balls for about 3 minutes or until the outside is golden brown.
  • To drain the excess oil, detach from the oil and lie on the paper towel. Serve with the sauce of tomatoes.

