Mongolian Chicken Fried Rice Recipe To Make At Home In Five Easy Steps

Mongolian chicken fried rice recipe is a rich recipe inspired by the Mongolian cuisine. Mongolian cuisine refers to the local traditions of Mongolia. The ultimate continental climate has affected the traditional diet of Mongolia, so the cuisine of Mongolia primarily consists of meats and animal fats. Check out the quick and easy recipe of Mongolian chicken fried rice you can cook at home in just five steps.

Ingredients you need to make Mongolian chicken fried rice recipe -

Cooked Basmati Rice - 250 gms

Broccoli Florets - 100 gms

Three sliced baby corns

Ome capsicum, cut in cubes (Yellow, red and green)

Roughly chopped red cabbage - 50 gms

Chopped cooked or fried chicken pieces - 50 gms

One tsp Sesame Seeds

Three chopped Garlic cloves

1-inch grated ginger

Five ml hoisin sauce (readily available in supermarkets)

One tbsp butter

Salt to taste

50 ml tomato ketchup

1 tbsp chilli paste

Mongolian Chicken Fried Rice Recipe in 5 steps -

Step one - Heat butter in a pan. Add sesame seeds and keep them until they crackle. Step two - Add the chopped ginger, garlic, saute and cook them. Step three - Add the fried or cooked chicken pieces, broccoli florets, chopped baby corn, capsicum and red cabbage. Step four - Splash some water over the hot pan and cook on a low flame till they become tender. Step five - For the final step, add the hoisin sauce, salt, chilli paste and tomato ketchup. Mix it well and check the seasoning.

Smart cooking tips -

You can also use Oyster sauce and soya sauce as an alternative for hoisin sauce.

Another easy way to make Mongolian chicken fried rice recipe is to use cooked Mongolian sauce.

Chicken can also be replaced with lamb, prawns or paneer.

Serve with chutney or mixed sauce as a sider.

Serve it hot for best taste.

Promo Image Credits - Unsplash by Obi Onyeador