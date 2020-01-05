The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Recipe To Make The Perfect Vegetarian Fried Rice For Your Friends And Family

Food

Fried Rice has many varieties across the country. Read more to know about the recipe of the perfect fried rice the way it is cooked in the streets of Mumbai.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
recipe

Fried rice is one of the most common and easily available delicacies throughout India. It has several variants in different states. However, in Mumbai, fried rice is cooked in a different style. Read more to know how to cook a perfect platter of fried rice, as it is enjoyed in the streets of Mumbai. 

How to cook fried rice the Bambaiya way 

To cook the perfect Bambaiya Fried rice one needs to there the following ingredients:

  1. Kolam Rice
  2. Spring onions
  3. Fried rice mix
  4. Cabbage 
  5. Capsicum 
  6. Salt and spices
  7. Garlic 
  8. Soya sauce 
  9. Schezwan sauce 
  10. Schezwan chutney

Step 1: Steam the rice

Rice is the main ingredient of this delicious street food. It needs to be precisely cooked. If it is overcooked, the rice will lose its consistency and texture in the next process. 

READ | Rose Cookies: Make The Delicious Recipe At Home In Three Easy Steps

Step 2: Preparing the veggies

The vegetables that go into the making of this dish also affect the taste of the dish extensively. It is served hot and crispy. Thus, the veggies are supposed to be cooked to an extent that it will remain crispy and a bit uncooked, as it is the perfect way to sever the dish. Chop half a piece of cabbage for serving 4 people, then add 5 whole spring onions, chopped, along with 3 capsicums. 

READ | Soup For Winters: Easy Recipe To Make Best Mushroom Soup At Home

Step 3: Frying the veggies

Take a pan and add some oil to it, as the oil turns hot, put the chopped veggies into the pan. Fry them until they turn crispy. Then add the Soya sauce and Schezwan sauce to the mix and mix it thoroughly. Then add the steamed rice to this mixture, mix it well, and keep it on low heat for 5 minutes. 

READ | Rajma: Various Tips To Cook The Tasty North Indian Recipe At Home

Non-veg variation of the dish may include prawns and chicken, which is supposed to be boiled and added to the pan at the same time as the rice. Serve the fried rice to four people, and keep some Schezwan chutney on the side. Enjoy the perfectly cooked fried rice. 

READ | Chicken Biryani Recipe | How To Prepare Marinated Chicken And Biryani From Scratch

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SENA: 'WILL MAKE YOU ROLLBACK CAA'
YOU'LL BE MISSED: YUVRAJ TO PATHAN
US GREEN ZONE ATTACKED IN BAGHDAD
'SHOW OF FORCE BY IRAN': SAREEN
WAR VIA PROXIES: MAJOR GAURAV ARYA
KAPIL DEV PICKS BEST ALL ROUNDER