Recipe To Make The Perfect Vegetarian Fried Rice For Your Friends And Family

Fried rice is one of the most common and easily available delicacies throughout India. It has several variants in different states. However, in Mumbai, fried rice is cooked in a different style. Read more to know how to cook a perfect platter of fried rice, as it is enjoyed in the streets of Mumbai.

How to cook fried rice the Bambaiya way

To cook the perfect Bambaiya Fried rice one needs to there the following ingredients:

Kolam Rice Spring onions Fried rice mix Cabbage Capsicum Salt and spices Garlic Soya sauce Schezwan sauce Schezwan chutney

Step 1: Steam the rice

Rice is the main ingredient of this delicious street food. It needs to be precisely cooked. If it is overcooked, the rice will lose its consistency and texture in the next process.

READ | Rose Cookies: Make The Delicious Recipe At Home In Three Easy Steps

Step 2: Preparing the veggies

The vegetables that go into the making of this dish also affect the taste of the dish extensively. It is served hot and crispy. Thus, the veggies are supposed to be cooked to an extent that it will remain crispy and a bit uncooked, as it is the perfect way to sever the dish. Chop half a piece of cabbage for serving 4 people, then add 5 whole spring onions, chopped, along with 3 capsicums.

READ | Soup For Winters: Easy Recipe To Make Best Mushroom Soup At Home

Step 3: Frying the veggies

Take a pan and add some oil to it, as the oil turns hot, put the chopped veggies into the pan. Fry them until they turn crispy. Then add the Soya sauce and Schezwan sauce to the mix and mix it thoroughly. Then add the steamed rice to this mixture, mix it well, and keep it on low heat for 5 minutes.

READ | Rajma: Various Tips To Cook The Tasty North Indian Recipe At Home



Non-veg variation of the dish may include prawns and chicken, which is supposed to be boiled and added to the pan at the same time as the rice. Serve the fried rice to four people, and keep some Schezwan chutney on the side. Enjoy the perfectly cooked fried rice.

READ | Chicken Biryani Recipe | How To Prepare Marinated Chicken And Biryani From Scratch



