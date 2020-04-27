Butter Coffee Is A Must Try During Lockdown, Know Recipe With Simple Steps

Contrary to the taste of some traditional coffee lovers, butter coffee is a drink that is soaring up the popularity charts of the beverages. The many benefits of butter have led to some coffee enthusiasts include it into their drinks and it seldom tends to disappoint. Butter coffee is a kind of coffee that is brewed and which consists of unsalted butter along with medium chained triglycerides, also known as MCTs.

Butter coffee bears a slight difference from the bulletproof coffee

Butter coffee is often compared to Bulletproof coffee. While bulletproof coffee requires a special type of coffee bean along with a high dosage of MCTs, butter coffee is comparatively easier to make and does not require any special coffee bean or an MCT oil. Butter coffee is a common sight for those who are following a strict keto diet. Here is a simple butter coffee recipe that you can follow during your keto diet or in the ongoing lockdown phase.

Butter coffee recipe for you to try during a keto diet or in this lockdown at home

The first step in the butter coffee recipe is to brew about 1 cup of coffee which includes around 8 to 12 ounces or around 237-355 ml of coffee. The next step in the butter coffee recipe is to add 1 to 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in it. The third and one of the most important steps in the butter coffee recipe is to add 1 to 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter or if one does not have the habit of consuming butter, they can opt for ghee instead.

After all this, the butter coffee recipe consists of blending all the ingredients in the blender for about 20 to 30 seconds. The blending should continue until the coffee looks like a foamy latte. By following this feasible butter coffee recipe, one will be ready to consume the tasty and nutritious coffee at home or to amp up their keto diet.