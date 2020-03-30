The Debate
Dalgona Coffee Trend: Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To The New Coffee Trend

Food

A new trend called the Dalgona Coffee trend has been breaking the internet. Take a look at what the netizens have to say about this latest trend.

dalgona coffee trend

With everyone stuck in quarantine, there are new trends picking up pace every other day. The lastest one to catch up has been the Dalgona Coffee trend. The whisked coffee is prepared by taking equal parts of sugar and equal parts of coffee and is whisked together until it forms a paste. It is then poured on to the top of a glass of milk. The drink is totally a visual delight and is trending across all social media platforms.

Netizens react to the Dalgona Coffee trend

ALSO READ | Herbal Alternatives To Coffee For Better Lifestyle & Well-being

While some fans shared the simple recipe of the coffee, some took the liberty to add their own twists to the coffee. People shared pictures and videos of their experiments with the coffee and gave all kinds of advice like adding caramel, whipped cream, a lot more. As many people enjoyed this coffee trend, others claimed that the method is a thing of the past and is trending all of a sudden. 

 ALSO READ | What's The Secret To A Great Irish Coffee? Read Full Details

As some people were amused with the trend, others simply fell back and could not understand the reason behind the trend. Some even demanded answers from the internet asking questions like why is the Dalgona coffee trending. As many claimed that this is just a new name for beaten coffee, there was also a section that was not at all amused with the new coffee making. 

 

ALSO READ | Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee At Home & Ace The Viral Trend

And just like every other trend, the Dalgona coffee trend also invited a share a memes. As the process to make the Dalgona coffee involves whisking the coffee with hand, people realised that the whisking part is a tough job. Taking that into consideration, netizens quickly whipped up a meme about it. 

ALSO READ | What Is Dalgona Coffee Challenge? Here Are All The Answers To This Question!

