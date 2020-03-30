Dalgona Coffee Trend: Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To The New Coffee Trend

With everyone stuck in quarantine, there are new trends picking up pace every other day. The lastest one to catch up has been the Dalgona Coffee trend. The whisked coffee is prepared by taking equal parts of sugar and equal parts of coffee and is whisked together until it forms a paste. It is then poured on to the top of a glass of milk. The drink is totally a visual delight and is trending across all social media platforms.

Netizens react to the Dalgona Coffee trend

ALSO READ | Herbal Alternatives To Coffee For Better Lifestyle & Well-being

Kept hearing online chatter about #dalgonacoffee. Finally looked it up and fam, we've been doing this since 1992. Ricoffy and sugar, beaten to a froth, then add boiling water and milk. Come on now. This is how my 76 year old dad makes me coffee when I go home for the holidays. 🙄 — faranaaz (@faranaaz) March 30, 2020

While some fans shared the simple recipe of the coffee, some took the liberty to add their own twists to the coffee. People shared pictures and videos of their experiments with the coffee and gave all kinds of advice like adding caramel, whipped cream, a lot more. As many people enjoyed this coffee trend, others claimed that the method is a thing of the past and is trending all of a sudden.

I'm impressed with how the age old humble beaten up coffee, the only acceptable way of drinking instant coffee, is suddenly trending as #dalgonacoffee ! Mum & dad will finally have a fancy name for their ages old favourite! 😂 — Kritzmat (@Kritzmat) March 30, 2020

ALSO READ | What's The Secret To A Great Irish Coffee? Read Full Details

Can anyone enlighten me as to why the entire world seems to be making the #DalgonaCoffee? What am I missing? — Yatin (@VaadaVivaada) March 30, 2020

You need to try this. Right now. It’s so damn good. You’ll thank me later. #dalgonacoffee pic.twitter.com/y4xgO3fxVE — Brian Moretti (@thebrianmoretti) March 29, 2020

As some people were amused with the trend, others simply fell back and could not understand the reason behind the trend. Some even demanded answers from the internet asking questions like why is the Dalgona coffee trending. As many claimed that this is just a new name for beaten coffee, there was also a section that was not at all amused with the new coffee making.

So basically this Dalgona coffee is froth on top of milk which you will eventually mix🤷🏻‍♀️

*slow claps*

.

.

.

.

.#dalgonacoffee #QuarantineThoughts — Maryann Chesney (@maryann_chesney) March 30, 2020

In today's world where people are crazy about #dalgonacoffee, my heart still beats for chai 💜 — Jeanelle Rodrigues (@Jeannie085) March 29, 2020

ALSO READ | Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee At Home & Ace The Viral Trend

I've seen more #dalgonacoffee online in the last one week than all the coffee I've had in a month. — Sailing Cloud (@twinitisha) March 30, 2020

And just like every other trend, the Dalgona coffee trend also invited a share a memes. As the process to make the Dalgona coffee involves whisking the coffee with hand, people realised that the whisking part is a tough job. Taking that into consideration, netizens quickly whipped up a meme about it.

ALSO READ | What Is Dalgona Coffee Challenge? Here Are All The Answers To This Question!