'Money Heist' Season 4, Dalgona Coffee And Other Stories That Made Headlines This Week

Hollywood has had a lot of happening news this week. A lot of things went down throughout this week, including Money Heist season 4, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's cute video, the Dalgona coffee trend, and much more. Every single day, there is some or other news that catches the attention of the audience. Therefore, here is a round-up of some major news that made headlines this week.

Hollywood Recap of the week

Money Heist Season 4

The show is one of the most entertaining and trending shows of 2020. Money Heist is a Spanish television series that gained a lot of attention. The Spanish version is called La Casa de Papel. Money Heist Season 4 has been one of the eye-catching seasons compared to the previous ones. Money Heist Season 4 recently released on April 4, 2020, and has been making headlines ever since.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was seen playing with Nick Jonas' ears as John Varvatos was speaking about the concerns related to the ongoing Coronavirus. The video of the same went viral on social media. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the adorable couples in Hollywood.

Dalgona coffee trend

During quarantine, the latest trend to catch up has been the Dalgona Coffee trend. The news about the coffee is still been trending on social media. People have been trying to make their own versions of Dalgona coffee. The trend started on TikTok.

Jennifer Aniston's donation

Jennifer Aniston was recently seen donating a $10000 gift card to a nurse named Kimball. Kimball Fairbanks was affected by coronavirus and Jennifer Aniston helped her with the donation. Both Kimball Fairbanks and Jennifer Aniston were having a live chat with Jimmy Kimmel.

Lady Gaga's father criticised

Lady Gaga’s father, Joseph Germanotta, was criticised after he set up a GoFundMe page. Joseph Germanotta did this because there was a lack of business happening due to coronavirus outbreak. So in order to pay his restaurant staff, he started the page.

Lady Gaga’s father slammed for seeking donations to help his furloughed restaurant workers https://t.co/1Q2D7feaWZ — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) March 31, 2020

