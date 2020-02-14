Herbal Alternatives To Coffee For Better Lifestyle & Well-being

Coffee is one of those beverages, which whether consumed hot or cold, gives you an instant boost. Drinking coffee not only alleviates your mood to ten folds but also helps you go throughout the day, without feeling much exhausted. If you are a coffee lover and you just cannot imagine your day without it, then think twice.

Coffee contains caffeine, which is highly harmful to your body. Fortunately, there are a couple of Herbal alternatives to coffee which can give the same zest as coffee does.

Talking about Herbal alternatives to coffee, there are quite a few. They are also less harsh on your pockets than a pack or bottle of premium coffee. Let's take a look at some readily available Herbal alternatives to coffee which you can switch to-

Kombucha drink

Kombucha drink is a mixture of black and green tea. It is a fermented, fizzy drink that tastes delicious due to its partially alcoholic nature. Sugar and yeast are also added to the Kombucha drink in order to increase their shelf life and longevity. This is an ideal Herbal alternative to coffee as it is completely organic in nature. Herbal alternative to coffee is available in the market in various flavours like ginger, cinnamon etc. In fact, a Kombucha drink also aids in weight loss, controls blood sugar levels along with offering other health benefits.

Ginger Tea

A highly recommended Herbal alternatives to coffee is ginger tea. Ginger tea not only tastes truly delicious but it also serves as a perfect substitute for all your coffee cravings. Ginger, as an ingredient has some exceptional medicinal properties attached to it. Consumption of ginger tea keeps you away from cold in winters and promotes immunity levels as well.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is one of the most perfect Herbal alternatives to coffee. Chamomile tea is essentially a green tea which you can drink whenever you feel lethargic. Chamomile tea is a very popular Herbal alternative to coffee which can also help in losing weight if consumed on a regular basis. Drinking it prior to bedtime helps in promoting sleep quality to a major extent.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of diet-related advisory, kindly check with your nutritionist/dietician before consuming any drinks mentioned above as there could be different results for different individuals.