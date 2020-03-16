Can Chicken Cause Coronavirus? Myths Around Connection Between Virus And Meat Busted

The current crisis situation regarding Coronavirus has raised quite a few questions in the minds of the people. One of the most common questions being asked is “can chicken cause coronavirus?”. According to various reports doing the rounds, there is barely any connection between chicken and Coronavirus.

Can eating chicken cause Coronavirus?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and its highly contagious nature has led to the rise of quite a few myths regarding the virus. The Chief of FSSAI, GSG Ayyangar, spoke to a leading daily and revealed a few facts about the spread of Coronavirus. He said that there is a misconception about the Coronavirus spreading through chicken, mutton, and seafood. He said that the spread of the virus through chicken has not been scientifically proven yet.

The reason for the spread of such a rumour is still unknown. However, there have been reports about the misconception arising due to the bird flu cases being confirmed at three places in Kerala. This lead to a total boycott of chicken in parts of the country. However, the shaped up rumour of Coronavirus spreading through chicken has been denied by quite a few experts.

What to do to keep Coronavirus away?

A number of guidelines have been laid down by the World Health Organization as a part of curbing Coronavirus in various places. The Instagram handle of the World Health Organization put up a video to make the people aware of what steps to take. These steps include washing hands in the right manner, keeping a distance from sick people, and to keep your hands away from the face, amongst other measures. Have a look at the video here.

