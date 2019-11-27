Cauliflower Rice: Try Out This Healthy Low-carb Alternative To Rice

Cauliflower is one of those low carb vegetables that have various health benefits. Cauliflower rice is also a healthy alternative to the standard fried rice. A lot of people do not know how to make cauliflower rice. Go ahead and read the recipe of cauliflower rice and give this recipe a try. Do let us know what you think about the recipe and drop your comments below.

How to make cauliflower rice?

Ingredients

2 eggs whisked

4 tablespoons butter divided

2 medium carrots peeled and diced

1 small white or yellow onion diced

1/2 cup frozen peas

3 cloves garlic minced

4 cups cauliflower rice raw cauliflower diced

1/4 cup green onions thinly sliced

3 tablespoons soy sauce or more to taste

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Instructions

Using a large saute pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Once it becomes hot add the whisked egg, stirring occasionally until soft scrambled. Remove the mixture from pan and set aside.

Melt two additional tablespoons of butter on medium-high heat. Add diced carrots, onion, and peas. Stir to coat in butter. Allow cooking until slightly brown and stir occasionally for about 3-5 minutes. Add garlic and allow to cook for an additional minute.

Push the sauteed veggies to the sides of the pan and add the butter to the middle of the pan, and add the cauliflower rice. Give it a quick stir. Allow it to turn brown slightly. Do not stir for a couple of minutes. Once the cauliflower starts to turn brown from the bottom, stir all the veggies together and cook for a few minutes. Stir in the green onions, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and cooked egg. Stop cooking it and season with salt and pepper as desired.

